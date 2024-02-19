Majid Al Futtaim Development named Innovo Build, the design and construction arm of Innovo Group, as the main contractor for the construction of Elysian Mansions, a prestigious development encompassing 94 mansions in Tilal Al Ghaf, Dubai’s first BREEAM-certified project. The project has a contract value of AED 1.13 billion (£240 million).

Bishoy Azmy, Founder and CEO of Innovo Group, commented: “Innovo is proud to continue to be the contractor of choice for major developments in Dubai. We are particularly excited to bring our commitment to sustainable building practices to this community, delivering Dubai’s first BREEAM-certified project. This project will also allow us to harness our fantastic team and cutting-edge technology to deliver a flagship community for our customers. The construction of the Elysian Mansions demonstrates our ability to build the highest quality homes that place people and the community at the heart of all the residential developments we create.”

The Elysian Mansions, which are expected to be completed by mid-2026, will feature a distinct collection of five-to-six-bedroom waterfront villas inspired by Greek mythology, with living areas starting at 11,000 square feet. The development will bring together art, culture, architecture, and nature to create human-centric living spaces that will drive a sense of community. The development features technology-enabled homes with a sophisticated architectural style that will establish the community as a hallmark development.

This development is Dubai’s first BREEAM-certified project. BREEAM is the world’s leading science-based validation and certification system for a sustainable built environment. It uses recognised measures of sustainable performance set against established benchmarks, to provide an independent, third-party evaluation of a building’s specification, design, construction and use.

About Innovo Group

Innovo Group, a leader in urban development, specialises in the design, engineering, and construction of city projects across four continents. Innovo is headquartered in London with offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Toronto, Cairo, Senegal, and Riyadh. Building on 35 years’ experience, the company's portfolio reflects a broad range of projects, including high-rise towers, residential developments, villa communities, educational facilities, commercial hubs, and essential urban infrastructure.

Innovo’s approach is defined by its commitment to cutting-edge technology, working sustainably across the value to chain, and bringing together diverse perspectives across its workforce to create trusted relationships.

