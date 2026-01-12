MUSCAT: BankDhofar has officially launched ‘Numo’, the new brand for its SME banking services, during an event held under the patronage of H.E. Dr. Khamis bin Saif Al Jabri, Chairman of the Oman Vision 2040 Implementation Follow-up Unit. The launch underscores the bank’s commitment to supporting small and medium-sized enterprises at every stage of their journey from the spark of an idea to scaling products for regional and global markets by providing specialized and integrated banking services tailored to their needs positioning SMEs as a key engine of sustainable economic growth in Oman.

On the sidelines of the launch ceremony, BankDhofar signed a cooperation agreement with the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion (MoCIIP) aimed at simplifying and accelerating transactions for the bank’s SME customers. Under the agreement, SMEs will be able to access a wide range of government services through Sanad offices located across all governorates and wilayats of the Sultanate.

The agreement was signed on behalf of BankDhofar by Ahmed bin Said Al Ibrahim, Chief Government Baking Officer, and on behalf of the Ministry by H.E. Dr. Saleh bin Saeed Masan, Undersecretary for Commerce and Industry.

More than just a traditional business account, Numo offers a complete suite of SME products. It reimagines SME banking as a transformational partnership, bringing together customised financial solutions, relationship management, digital tools, and dedicated SME centres. Numo empowers entrepreneurs to operate with greater speed, clarity, and confidence.

Anchored in BankDhofar’s broader SME and corporate banking strategy—and aligned with the economic diversification priorities of Oman Vision 2040—Numo addresses a long-standing market need: a banking partner that truly understands the pressures, aspirations, and day-to-day realities of business owners.

Omani entrepreneurs are ambitious yet often time-constrained, and require more than conventional banking services. They need a partner who understands their journey and supports their growth. With this insight, Numo was purpose-built as a growth-focused proposition, designed to evolve with businesses and deliver the right product at the right moment.

At the core of this offering are specialized Numo SME Centers located across Oman. These centers connect SMEs to relationship managers, product guidance, and hands-on support. Whether entrepreneurs business accounts, payment solutions, Cards or salary processing, Numo provides a suite of tools engineered for today’s business environment. Numo provides value to SMEs engaged in various business activities.

For entrepreneurs and startups, Numo’s digital banking solutions provide the freedom to manage finances from anywhere, enabling instant transfers, secure access, and efficient salary processing. This allows founders to focus on innovation while Numo handles the banking. Also, advanced POS solutions offer secure and seamless payment management, while the platform’s Wages Protection System (WPS) simplifies and ensures compliant salary disbursement.

BankDhofar positions Numo as a trusted long-term ally for SMEs, reinforcing the message that while business owners chart their own path to success, Numo provides the support and tools to help them go further.