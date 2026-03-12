MANAMA, BAHRAIN – Ithmaar Bank B.S.C. (closed), a Bahrain-based Islamic retail bank, continues to provide all banking services to its corporate clients with the same level of efficiency and effectiveness, ensuring to meet their needs with flexibility and security during the recent development in the region.

“Ithmaar Bank has the capability and capacity to continue providing banking services to its clients under any circumstances,” said Ithmaar Bank Chief Executive Officer, Maysan Almaskati. “This is a result of our continuous investment to build a strong, advanced and secure digital infrastructure that enables corporate clients to complete almost all their banking transactions online,” he said.

“Ithmaar Bank continues to work as per the Central Bank of Bahrain’s guidance to ensure providing its banking services to corporate clients and the safety of its operations,” said Almaskati. “This reflects the Bank’s commitment to maintaining the highest levels of efficiency and best practices. We also confirm the Bank’s readiness to support all its clients and provide them with a full range of banking and financial services,” he said.

“We would like also to express our sincere appreciation to the leadership of the Kingdom of Bahrain, the CBB and all relevant authorities for their continuous guidance and support,” said Almaskati. “We are confident in the measures and actions taken by the government to ensure Bahrain’s security and stability”.

About Ithmaar Bank:

Ithmaar Bank B.S.C. (closed) (“Ithmaar Bank”) is a Bahrain-based Islamic bank that is licensed and regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain.

Ithmaar Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ithmaar Holding B.S.C. which is listed on the Bahrain Bourse and Dubai Financial Market.

Ithmaar Bank provides a diverse range of Sharia-compliant products and services that cater to the financing and investment needs institutions. Ithmaar Bank also maintains a presence in overseas markets through its subsidiary, Faysal Bank Limited (Pakistan).

