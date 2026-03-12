Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – Riyad Capital, a leading fully-fledged investment manager in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, announces the launch of the Riyad Healthcare Equity Fund, a public open-ended fund that is Shariah-compliant and aims to achieve capital growth over the medium to long term through investing in shares of healthcare companies listed on the Saudi market.

The launch comes at a time when the Kingdom’s healthcare sector is undergoing accelerated structural transformation, driven by the programs of Saudi Vision 2030, the expansion of healthcare infrastructure and services, as well as the growing role of the private sector in healthcare delivery. The healthcare sector index has recorded growth of 63% over the past three years, making it one of the most attractive sectors for investment over the medium to long term.

On this occasion, Omar Al-Hilali, Head of Equities, stated: “The launch of the Riyad Healthcare Equity Fund reflects our positive outlook on the sector’s fundamentals, which continue to gain increasing attention supported by the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030. Approximately SAR 260 billion, representing nearly 20% of the Kingdom’s 2025 budget, has been allocated to the development of the sector, with hospital bed capacity expected to increase by 40% by 2030. This fund enables investors to access compelling investment opportunities in one of the fastest-growing sectors of the national economy.”

The fund also successfully raised more then SAR 22 million during its initial offering period.

Riyad Capital has a strong track record in managing equity funds, including sector-focused and specialized strategies such as the Riyad Emaar Fund, which focuses on listed real estate development and construction companies in the Saudi market, and the Riyad Saudi Equity Fund, which has achieved cumulative growth exceeding 5,548% since inception, in addition to the Riyad Global Equity Fund, which has recorded growth of more than 350% since launch.

Subscriptions to the Riyad Healthcare Equity Fund are available to both individual and institutional investors through Riyad Capital’s digital channels and Wealth Management. Subscription fees are waived until March 16, 2026.

