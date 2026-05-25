Cairo, Infinity, the leading company in electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure in Egypt, has announced the signing of a long-term strategic partnership with Option Travel and Green Option. The partnership aims to accelerate the transition to electric mobility and enhance Egypt’s sustainable, smart transportation ecosystem.

The collaboration focuses on developing an advanced, integrated charging infrastructure for Option Travel’s electric fleet and providing comprehensive charging solutions for Green Option’s customers. This partnership supports the expansion of electric vehicle adoption across tourism, commercial and corporate mobility services.

Infinity is Egypt’s largest EV charging network operator, owning and managing an extensive network of fast and standard charging stations, with over 260 charging stations and more than 850 charging points across 18 governorates, covering highways, commercial centers, and residential areas. Infinity offers integrated charging solutions for individuals, businesses, and fleet operators, utilizing the latest global technologies in smart infrastructure management and operation.

Option Travel is a leading company in Egypt specializing in luxury travel services, event management, and chauffeur-driven transport, with nearly 19 years of operational experience. Its services cover Cairo, Alexandria, the Delta region, Marsa Alam, Aswan, Luxor, Hurghada, and other key tourism destinations.

The company currently operates a fleet of approximately 714 vehicles. As part of its 2026 electrification plan, it will add 50 converted electric minibuses and 50 new electric minibuses, bringing the total fleet to 764 vehicles, including 100 electric vehicles. This marks the introduction of the first electric minibuses in Egypt’s private tourism and operational transport sector.

Green Option plays a key role in supporting the expansion of sustainable transportation solutions and electric mobility services in Egypt through integrated fleet electrification initiatives and strategic industry partnerships. Green Option is also the official distributor of Foton in Egypt, supporting the introduction of advanced electric commercial vehicles and mobility technologies to the Egyptian market.

Foton is one of China’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturers, operating across more than 100 international markets with a wide range of electric buses, minibuses, and commercial vehicles supporting sustainable transportation solutions. The event also featured Brightskies, the technical partner supporting Green Option’s electrification efforts through the supply of electric components and battery solutions for vehicle conversion projects.

This partnership is driven by a shared vision of sustainability and innovation, aiming to deliver more efficient, environmentally friendly transportation solutions. It is expected to accelerate the adoption of zero-emission mobility, particularly in tourism transport, VIP services, corporate mobility, and commercial transport sectors.

Under the agreement, Infinity will develop and deploy a comprehensive charging network for Option Travel’s fleet, including electric cars, buses, and minibuses. This includes installing dedicated charging stations at operational sites and at customer and partner locations, based on operational needs and future expansion plans.

In this context, Mr. Mohamed Ismail Mansour, Co-founder and CEO of Infinity, stated:

“This partnership represents a significant strategic step toward supporting the electrification of transport fleets in Egypt. By providing advanced and reliable charging infrastructure, we aim to empower fleet operators to accelerate their transition to electric mobility in alignment with sustainability goals and the growing demand for clean and smart transportation solutions.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Mohamed Kamel Chairman of Option Travel, confirmed that the company is pursuing an ambitious electrification plan as part of its strategy to expand sustainable mobility services. The first phase will include equipping three main operational hubs in Cairo—East Cairo, West Cairo, and Maadi—as well as one or two additional sites outside Cairo.

He added that the project will include installing approximately 100 charging points to support the operation of 100 electric minibuses in 2026. The infrastructure will rely primarily on fast DC chargers to meet high operational demands, alongside AC charging solutions to support overnight charging and enhance operational flexibility.

The electrification program is expected to reduce direct operational emissions by approximately 2,520 tons annually, cut diesel consumption by around 666,700 liters per year, and reduce engine oil consumption by about 3,600 liters annually delivering a strong positive environmental impact and reducing reliance on conventional fuels. The initiative also contributes to improving urban air quality and supports Egypt’s broader sustainability and green transportation objectives. In addition, the project demonstrates the growing role of private-sector partnerships in accelerating the country’s transition toward cleaner and more energy-efficient mobility solutions.

Eng. Esac Adel Managing Director of Green Option, stated that the collaboration with Infinity adds significant value for customers by providing integrated EV charging solutions, helping build a comprehensive ecosystem that supports the adoption of electric mobility in Egypt while improving operational efficiency and reliability.

During the signing ceremony, Green Option invited Mr. Harry Zhang, Head of Foton Egypt Team and representatives from Foton Egypt to attend and explore in-depth potential collaboration opportunities with Infinity in Egypt, further strengthening the EV charging ecosystem for vehicles introduced locally through Green Option.

This collaboration represents a practical model demonstrating the critical importance of expanding EV charging infrastructure as a cornerstone for successful fleet electrification. The growth of smart and sustainable mobility solutions depends on a reliable, scalable charging network that ensures operational continuity and meets the daily needs of the commercial and tourism transport sectors, in line with Egypt’s transition toward a green economy and smart cities.

About Infinity

Established in 2014, Infinity is the only dedicated renewable energy solutions provider in Egypt that develops clean energy solutions across all sectors and scales. Infinity harnesses different resources for power generation – solar, wind and waste-to-energy, and develops other technologies such as green hydrogen, water desalination and electric vehicle (EV) charging grids and solutions, as well as complementary technologies such as battery storage and transmission grids.

In 2020, Infinity along with its partner Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar), established Infinity Power, which is now the world’s fastest growing and Africa’s largest pure play renewable energy provider – focusing on solar and on-shore wind technologies. The company brings together both founding companies’ strong track records of developing and operating renewable energy assets with a substantial operational portfolio across Egypt, South Africa and Senegal, Infinity Power aims to have 10GW of operational renewable energy projects by 2030.

Infinity group shareholders include Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

About Infinity EV:

Infinity, Egypt's leading renewable energy company and electric vehicle charging provider, established Infinity EV in 2018 to provide charging solutions for electric vehicles. Infinity EV is the largest and fastest-growing electric vehicle charging network in Egypt and Africa. Infinity EV offers tailored charging solutions for various industries, including commercial, real estate, retail, and home charging. With over 260 charging stations and more than 850 charging points across 18 governorates, Infinity ensures comprehensive coverage with Europe's leading electric vehicle charging technology, providing Europe’s leading home charging solutions.

For further information, please contact:

Engy Emad

Media Relations Director

TRACCS Egypt

Email: engy.emad@traccs.ne