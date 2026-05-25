Dubai, UAE: ASUS has announced its forthcoming participation at COMPUTEX 2026, where the company will display its most recent breakthroughs in AI-powered computing, gaming, creator technologies, and enterprise infrastructure, as well as ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG)’s 20-year milestone in gaming innovation and design evolution. Building on the success of previous COMPUTEX events, ASUS will offer a full ecosystem geared to reinvent productivity, creativity, mobility, and digital lives in the age of ubiquitous AI.

ASUS and ROG will both have physical booths at COMPUTEX to display their products and AI-powered solutions for all users. The exhibition will run from June 2 to June 5, from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Hall 1 (4F). The ASUS booth will be located at M0820, while the ROG booth will be at M0504.

Under the theme ‘AI Together,’ ASUS will showcase its next-generation AI solutions in collaboration with industry heavyweights AMD, Intel, and NVIDIA, as well as a select group of technology partners from the ecosystem. Guided by its vision of “Ubiquitous AI. Incredible Possibilities”, ASUS continues to boost its AI approach, enabling scalable, real-world applications across enterprise and consumer markets.

ASUS booth (M0820)

At the ASUS booth, visitors will experience AI scenarios across enterprise, creator, healthcare, and everyday computing, where AI is integrated across infrastructure, enterprise platforms, and intelligent edge systems. The showcase will demonstrate how ASUS enables end-to-end AI adoption across industries and everyday computing, delivering scalable, practical solutions for businesses and users alike, with a focus on more efficient and sustainable AI computing.

The future portfolio of ASUS AI PCs will cater to professionals, creators, hybrid workers, students, and gamers looking for faster performance and smarter productivity tools. ASUS will also highlight advancements in its creator ecosystem, including devices rendered for high-performance processes such as 3D rendering, video production, animation, and AI-assisted design.

The showcase will also include AI infrastructure and cloud solutions featuring scalable AI servers and integrated systems such as the ASUS AI POD, delivering the compute, systems, and orchestration needed to power modern workloads across data center environments and distributed enterprise ecosystems.

“As AI continues to reshape the way industries operate, ASUS is focused on providing comprehensive AI infrastructure solutions that help organizations move forward with confidence,” said Kevin Li, EEMEA General Manager of Infrastructure Solutions Business Group at ASUS. “By working closely with technology partners including IBM, Weka, WD, Foxlink, DDN, and Schneider Electric, and by integrating NVIDIA technology, ASUS is enabling businesses to accelerate AI deployment, strengthen operational intelligence, and build more secure, future-ready systems across industrial, transportation, and communications sectors.”

The ASUS exhibit will also highlight the company's long-term commitment to sustainable innovation, with an increasing emphasis on energy-efficient designs, ethical manufacturing techniques, and environmentally conscious product development in line with global sustainability goals.

Held annually in Taipei, Taiwan, COMPUTEX brings together global tech leaders, innovators, and industry stakeholders to explore the future of intelligent computing and interconnected experiences. With top brands and industry giants showcasing their newest products and concepts, COMPUTEX is a must-attend event for tech enthusiasts, professionals, and media alike.

About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader offering innovative technologies to improve the digital lives of consumers, creators, gamers, and businesses worldwide. ASUS has a diverse portfolio that includes laptops, desktops, gaming devices, displays, networking solutions, motherboards, AI-powered technologies, and enterprise products. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, ASUS continues to push the boundaries of intelligent computing with cutting-edge AI advancements, creator-focused ecosystems, improved gaming experiences, and environmentally friendly initiatives. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies, ASUS remains committed to enabling individuals and companies through technology that improves productivity, creativity, connectivity, and everyday experiences.