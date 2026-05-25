Cenomi Centers has signed a cooperation agreemet with Makkah Municipality to deliver community initiatives across the city, beginning with the distribution of hajj essential items to pilgrims during the Hajj season.

Riyadh, KSA: As part of strengthening social responsibility and integrating efforts between the public and private sectors, Cenomi Centers the Kingdom’s largest developer of lifestyle destinations and shopping centers has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the Makkah Municipality, aimed at launching a package of sustainable community initiatives and programs in Mecca.

Cenomi Centers is the largest owner, operator and developer of shopping malls and lifestyle destinations in Saudi Arabia, with a portfolio of 20 assets across the Kingdom, including Makkah Mall. The agreement was signed at Makkah Municipality headquarters on Monday, 18 May 2026, in the presence of representatives from both organizations.

As part of this collaboration, the first community initiative will launch with the distribution of essential items to pilgrims in the Holy Sites during the Hajj season, reflecting the efforts of both parties to enhance the pilgrims’ experience and present a welcoming image that embodies the values of hospitality and care for pilgrims.

The partnership will support a wider program of community events and initiatives throughout the year in collaboration between Cenomi Centers and Makkah Municipality.

Alison Rehill-Erguven, CEO of Cenomi Centers, commented: “This partnership reflects Cenomi Centers’ ongoing commitment to supporting communities across Saudi Arabia. As millions of pilgrims travel to Makkah during Hajj, we are pleased to work alongside Makkah Municipality to help create a memorable and welcoming experience.”

The initiative reflects Cenomi Centers’ ongoing focus on community engagement and partnerships that contribute positively to the communities it serves across Saudi Arabia.

About Cenomi Centers

Cenomi Centers is the leading owner, operator and developer of contemporary lifestyle centers in Saudi Arabia. For over two decades, the company has provided customers with a complete range of high-quality lifestyle centers up to international standards, located in the most attractive areas of the country to satisfy all shopping needs and market requirements.

Today, Cenomi Centers has a portfolio of 20 assets, with more than 4,250 stores strategically located in nine major Saudi cities. The Company’s developments include several iconic lifestyle centers, such as Mall of Arabia Jeddah and Nakheel Mall Riyadh, a consumer favorite in Riyadh. With a total GLA of over 1.2 million square meters, the company’s malls provide Saudi shoppers with their preferred point of access to the full range of international, regional and local retail brands.

For more information about Cenomi Centers, please visit www.cenomicenters.com