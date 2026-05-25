Manama, Bahrain – stc Bahrain, a digital enabler, has announced KARIM ALDIYAR MOBILE W.L.L., Hidd, owned by Rezaul Karim, as the winner of a Toyota Corolla car through its raffle draw competition for dealers. The competition was held as part of stc Bahrain’s dealer engagement program, which aims to recognize participating dealers and reward their continued support of the company’s commercial growth.

The initiative reflects stc Bahrain’s commitment to strengthening relationships with its dealers and encouraging continued sales momentum across the Kingdom. Through dealer-focused competitions and incentive programs, stc Bahrain continues to motivate its partners, celebrate their contributions, and support long-term business growth.​​​​