Dubai, United Arab Emirates: CoinMENA FZE, a VARA-licensed broker-dealer providing virtual asset services in the MENA region, today announced a strategic relationship with Standard Chartered, strengthening fiat payment infrastructure for its growing customer base.

Under the agreement, CoinMENA FZE will utilise Standard Chartered’s banking capabilities to deliver seamless fiat on- and off-ramp flows. The solution combines safeguarded client money accounts, high-speed settlement rails, and virtual account-based transaction management supporting faster funding, efficient settlements, and increased transaction transparency.

Rola Abu Manneh, Chief Executive Officer, UAE, Middle East and Pakistan, Standard Chartered, said: “The UAE has established itself as one of the world’s leading regulatory environments for digital assets, creating opportunities for regulated firms and established financial institutions to work together. As the sector continues to mature, trusted banking infrastructure will remain essential to supporting its long-term development. We look forward to supporting CoinMENA’s growth in the UAE.”

CoinMENA Group Co-Founders Dina Sam’an and Talal Tabbaa said in a joint statement: “As digital assets mature globally, the institutions shaping finance must bridge innovation with trust at scale. This reflects a regional shift where regulated platforms are joining mainstream financial infrastructure rather than operating alongside it. We believe the industry's future depends on strong banking, regulatory, and operational foundations, not just technology. Partnering with Standard Chartered reinforces that vision and supports our continued investment in institutional-grade infrastructure for customers in MENA .”

About CoinMENA

CoinMENA Group provides accessible crypto investment options across the MENA region. CoinMENA FZE is licensed as a broker-dealer VASP by Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), while CoinMENA B.S.C. (c) is licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) as a crypto asset service provider. For more information, visit www.coinmena.com, LinkedIn, Instagram, and X.

About Standard Chartered

We are a leading international banking group, with a presence in 54 of the world’s most dynamic markets. Our purpose is to drive commerce and prosperity through our unique diversity, and our heritage and values are expressed in our brand promise, here for good. Standard Chartered PLC is listed on the London and Hong Kong stock exchanges. For more stories and expert opinions, visit Insights at sc.com, X, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

Source: AETOSWire

Contacts:

Sajini Jacob

Marketing Director

sajini@coinmena.com