Dubai, UAE – ANAX Developments has announced the launch of KYOMI Residences, a contemporary residential development located within the thriving district of Warsan Fourth. Designed to meet the rising demand for practical, well-connected homes, KYOMI offers thoughtfully planned residences that balance modern architecture, functional layouts, and everyday convenience.

Positioned within a well-established residential zone, KYOMI Residences is designed to offer a balanced lifestyle, blending calm living with urban accessibility. The project reflects ANAX Developments’ commitment to delivering value-driven projects that respond directly to market needs while maintaining high standards of quality, design, and long-term investment potential. Backed by a growing project pipeline and active construction underway, the company remains focused on quality, timely delivery, and long-term value creation.

Scheduled for handover in Q4 2027, KYOMI Residences comprises an exclusive collection of just 121 residential units, offering a choice of studio, 1-bedroom, and limited 2-bedroom apartments, with prices starting from AED 560,000 (USD 152,000). The project offers a signature 30/70 payment plan, with 30% payable during construction and 70% on completion, making it an attractive proposition for both end users and investors seeking sustainable returns.

The project features a comprehensive suite of lifestyle-focused amenities designed to support wellbeing and foster a sense of community. Residents will have access to adult and children’s swimming pools, indoor and outdoor gym facilities, an open air kid’s play area, outdoor cinema, landscaped green spaces, a jogging track, and a dedicated meditation zone, creating an environment where daily needs and leisure experiences are seamlessly integrated.

Raja Alameddine, CEO of ANAX Developments, said: “We will continue to deliver the highest standards, but more importantly, we want to create homes that bring the highest comfort and a better living experience to every homeowner. Our projects are Built Different, and our homes are designed to make everyday living feel like an experience that speaks to every generation.”

Ravi Bhirani, Managing Director of ANAX Developments added: “KYOMI Residences reflects our focus on creating homes that are practical, well-connected, and aligned with the realities of modern living. Warsan Fourth offers strong connectivity and long-term growth potential, making it an ideal location for a development that caters to families and investors alike. With functional layouts, integrated amenities, and a convenient payment plan, KYOMI is positioned to deliver sustainable value in Dubai’s evolving residential market.”

Strategically located, Warsan Fourth is framed by Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Ras Al Khor Road, offering direct connectivity to key locations including Dragon Mart, City Centre Mirdif, Dubai International Airport and Global Village. The area is connected to the public transport infrastructure and essential daily conveniences, with the upcoming Dubai Metro Blue Line set to further enhance accessibility. Ongoing residential and infrastructural expansion continues to position Warsan Fourth as a practical choice for families and long-term investors, underpinned by strong prospects for capital appreciation and rental stability.

KYOMI Residences supports a lifestyle where comfort, accessibility, and long-term value remain within reach, with its emphasis on connectivity, functional design, and integrated amenities. The launch further strengthens ANAX Developments’ growing portfolio as the company continues to expand its presence across Dubai’s key emerging and established residential destinations.

About ANAX Developments

ANAX Developments is a Dubai-based real estate developer redefining modern living through experience-led and luxury lifestyle destinations. Built on a foundation of quality and a customer-first philosophy, the company creates projects that go beyond real estate to deliver meaningful experiences, exceptional living standards, and long-term capital appreciation.

Through its “Built Different” approach, ANAX Developments combines wellness, technology, hospitality, and integrated living to create destinations designed around the needs of modern residents. With a portfolio of projects across high-growth locations, the company continues to deliver distinctive developments that elevate everyday living.

For further information, please contact:

Celina Bou Saab, Director – PR & Comms, ANAX Holding

celina.bousaab@anaxholding.com