Doha, Qatar – Qatar Career Development Center (QCDC), founded by Qatar Foundation, and the Qatar Foundation for Social Work (QFSW), have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to strengthen cooperation in the fields of career guidance, career development, and capacity building.

The MoU was signed by Saad Abdulla Al-Kharji, Executive Director of QCDC, and Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Kuwari, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of QFSW, during a ceremony hosted at Education City. The agreement sets a foundation for closer cooperation between the two entities, combining QCDC’s expertise in career development with QFSW’s mandate to support and empower civil society organizations and the communities they serve.

Through the MoU, QCDC and QFSW will work together to develop specialized training programs and workshops for employees of both entities and QFSW-affiliated centers. The partnership will also introduce career guidance and professional development initiatives tailored to the needs of QFSW’s beneficiaries, with a focus on building readiness, strengthening skills, and supporting clearer career pathways.

The agreement further includes the provision of career advisory support and technical expertise, including training needs analysis, skills assessment, career pathway design, and guidance on relevant policies and strategies. It also opens the door for knowledge exchange, joint awareness materials, and collaboration on conferences, seminars, workshops, panel discussions, and training programs. A joint committee will oversee implementation, monitor progress, and address any challenges that may arise.

Commenting on the MoU, Saad Abdulla Al-Kharji, Executive Director of QCDC, said: “This partnership with QFSW reflects our belief that career development is not only a service for individuals, but an important tool for strengthening institutions and enabling wider social impact. By combining QCDC’s expertise in career guidance and capacity building with QFSW’s important role in supporting civil society organizations, we aim to help more people access the knowledge, skills, and guidance they need to make informed decisions and contribute meaningfully to Qatar’s future.”

For his part, Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Kuwari, Deputy CEO of QFSW, said: “This MoU marks an important step in deepening institutional cooperation in career guidance, professional development, and capacity-building. It will help strengthen national competencies and enhance the quality of services delivered through QFSW’s affiliated centers. By bringing our efforts together, we can exchange expertise and develop joint programs that build the readiness of our teams and better empower the communities we serve, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030 and the country’s broader sustainable social development goals.”

The signing of the MoU reflects both entities’ commitment to advancing national efforts in human capital development, supporting lifelong career readiness, and contributing to the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030.

Qatar Career Development Center

Qatar Career Development Center, founded by Qatar Foundation, aims to help the youth, particularly but not restrictedly students, across all Qatar’s education system’s tracks and stages, including the youth with special needs, to identify and fulfil their education and career goals. The center offers them high quality bespoke career development programs, services and activities, seeking to mobilize, educate and support them on how best to make and implement sound career decisions and plans, grow and develop professionally, and achieve their life goals in such ways that best contribute to Qatar’s development and prosperity.

In addition to the youth, Qatar Career Development Center targets a diverse group of individual and organizational stakeholders collectively referred to as the influencers of youth. This group primarily includes career practitioners and human capital professionals, academic advisors and administrators, parents and policy makers. The center engages them in various initiatives, projects and programs whose purpose is to educate, empower and support them in relation to their highly vital role as shapers and even definers of the youth’s future.

To learn more about Qatar Career Development Center's initiatives and programs, please visit the website: www.qcdc.org.qa

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For any media inquiries, please contact: qcdc@qf.org.qa