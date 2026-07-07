Growth at a Glance

10+ million TEUs planned capacity at Khorfakkan Commercial Terminal

2.3 million TEUs of combined inland logistics capacity across Al Dhaid Logistics Park and Sajaa Logistics Park

1.5 million sqm Phase 1 development at Al Dhaid Logistics Park

Creating one of the Middle East's largest integrated logistics ecosystems

GT Lines operating 10 chartered vessels, with fleet expansion through owned vessels underway

Strategic trade corridors connecting the UAE, Indian Subcontinent, China, East Africa and the GCC

AI-powered digital platform integrating intelligent supply chain management, customer services, digital payments and one of the region's first integrated logistics digital wallets

Four integrated business platforms: GT Ports, GT Logistics, GT Parks and GT Maritime

Sharjah, United Arab Emirates – Gulftainer today announced the most significant transformation in its nearly 50-year history, unveiling a bold new strategy to become a global trade infrastructure company that integrates ports, shipping, inland logistics, industrial ecosystems and AI-powered supply chains into a single connected platform serving some of the world's fastest-growing trade corridors.

Global trade is entering a new era. Supply chains are becoming increasingly regional, governments are investing in strategic economic partnerships, and customers are seeking resilient, end-to-end logistics solutions that combine physical infrastructure with digital intelligence. In response, Gulftainer is evolving beyond its heritage as a global port operator to

help shape the future of trade by connecting maritime gateways, shipping, inland logistics and industrial ecosystems

across the UAE, the Indian Subcontinent, China, East Africa and the GCC.

Integrated Logistics Ecosystem

H.E. Mohammed Ibrahim Al Raisi, Director of Ports and Border Points Affairs at the Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority, said that the accelerating pace of global trade and the growing importance of resilient supply chains are redefining how port performance is measured. Success, he noted, is no longer determined by the scale of berthing capacity or the number of vessels handled, but by a port’s ability to operate as a fully integrated ecosystem that brings together advanced infrastructure, intelligent logistics solutions and effective strategic partnerships.

He added that Sharjah derives its unique competitive advantage from its integrated maritime network spanning both the Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, providing partners and investors with exceptional operational flexibility and diverse logistics options that further strengthen the readiness of both the emirate and the UAE to respond to the evolving dynamics of the global economy.

H.E. Al Raisi further noted that the Authority is guided by a clear strategic vision to build an interconnected ecosystem that seamlessly integrates seaports, free zones, logistics hubs and border crossings to facilitate the smooth flow of trade. He stressed that the true value of infrastructure investment is maximised when physical assets and advanced technologies are complemented by forward-looking policies, national capabilities and close collaboration between government entities and private sector partners.

He added that the Authority's strategic partnership with Gulftainer represents a successful model for enhancing operational excellence and reinforcing the global competitiveness of Khorfakkan Port in line with global best practices. The partnership is helping to shape an integrated, future-ready logistics ecosystem that delivers sustainable value for investors while advancing the UAE's vision of consolidating its position as a leading global hub for trade and logistics.

"This is more than an expansion of our business—it is the launch of a new chapter in Gulftainer's history," said Farid Belbouab, Group CEO of Gulftainer.

"For nearly fifty years, Gulftainer connected ports. The next fifty years will be about connecting economies.

Global trade is changing fundamentally. Customers are no longer looking for isolated logistics services—they are looking for resilient, intelligent and fully integrated supply chain solutions.

The future of trade will no longer be determined by individual ports or isolated logistics assets. It will be defined by connected ecosystems that seamlessly integrate maritime infrastructure, shipping, inland logistics, industrial development and digital intelligence into a single customer experience.

Today, Gulftainer unveiled its vision for that future. Building on nearly five decades of operational excellence, the company announced the most significant transformation in its history—evolving from a global port operator into a global trade infrastructure company connecting ports, shipping, inland logistics, AI-powered supply chains and the next generation of trade corridors.

Having demonstrated its ability to redesign regional supply chains during one of the most challenging periods for international trade, Gulftainer is now scaling that capability to help shape the future of global commerce.

From Sharjah, the company is building an integrated trade ecosystem that connects maritime gateways, logistics parks, shipping services, industrial infrastructure and intelligent digital platforms across the UAE, the Indian Subcontinent, China, East Africa and the GCC.

More than an expansion strategy

Gulftainer is powering the next era of trade by connecting government-to-government corridors to real-world logistics. As a key enabler of the India–Middle East Economic Corridor and the UAE’s role in China’s Belt and Road Initiative, Gulftainer is turning strategic partnerships into seamless movement — linking ports, shipping, inland networks and digital platforms to move cargo faster, with greater visibility, across the world’s most critical trade routes.

It is the launch of The New Gulftainer in the time of global trade has changed, and so has Gulftainer. Trade today is no longer

about moving containers from one terminal to another. Customers are looking for partners capable of designing, connecting and managing entire supply chains. Manufacturers are also diversifying production. As a result, trade is becoming increasingly regional, infrastructure is becoming increasingly interconnected, artificial intelligence is transforming decision-making, and resilience has become one of the most valuable assets in global commerce.

Recognising these structural shifts, Gulftainer has fundamentally redefined its long-term strategy. The company is transforming into an integrated trade infrastructure business operating through four complementary platforms: GT Ports, GT Logistics, GT Parks, GT Maritime. Together, these businesses combine world-class ports, shipping, inland logistics, logistics parks, industrial ecosystems and AI-powered technology into one connected operating model—giving customers a single partner capable of delivering resilient, end-to-end supply chain solutions.

By combining ports, shipping, inland logistics, industrial ecosystems and digital intelligence into one connected platform, we are building the next generation of trade infrastructure—creating long-term value for our customers while supporting the economic ambitions of the countries where we operate."

Building the Next Generation of Trade Infrastructure

Gulftainer's transformation is built around four integrated business platforms that together provide customers with a seamless, end-to-end supply chain offering:

GT Ports – World-class container terminals and maritime gateways

GT Logistics – Inland logistics, multimodal transport and supply chain solutions

GT Parks – Logistics parks, warehousing and industrial ecosystems

GT Maritime – Regional shipping services connecting strategic trade corridors

Together, these platforms enable Gulftainer to move beyond operating individual assets to delivering integrated trade infrastructure that connects production, transport, storage and distribution through a single customer experience.

Enabling the World's Emerging Trade Corridors

The transformation comes as governments accelerate investment in strategic trade partnerships that are reshaping global commerce.

As the UAE strengthens its role as a bridge between East and West, initiatives such as the India–Middle East Economic

Corridor (IMEC) and the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) are creating new opportunities for faster, more resilient and diversified trade flows.

With its integrated network of ports, shipping services, logistics parks and inland connectivity, Gulftainer is uniquely positioned to help enable these government-to-government trade initiatives by providing the infrastructure that connects manufacturers, exporters and markets across the UAE, India, China, East Africa and the wider GCC.

Creating One of the Middle East's Largest Integrated Logistics Ecosystems

At the centre of Gulftainer's strategy is the continued expansion of Khorfakkan Commercial Terminal (KCT) from 3.5 million TEUs to 5 million TEUs, with a long-term masterplan exceeding 10 million TEUs. Future integration with Etihad Rail will further strengthen KCT as a fully multimodal gateway connecting sea, road and rail.

Complementing KCT are Al Dhaid Logistics Park and *Sajaa Logistics Park, which together will provide 2.3 million TEUs of annual inland logistics capacity.

Collectively, these developments are creating one of the Middle East's largest integrated logistics ecosystems, combining warehousing, bonded and non-bonded storage, cold chain, contract logistics, container freight stations (CFS), distribution centres, e-commerce fulfilment, cross-docking, value-added logistics, light industrial activities and multimodal transport solutions within a single connected platform.

Together with GT Lines, which currently operates 10 chartered vessels and is expanding through owned vessels, Gulftainer is creating integrated trade corridors that seamlessly connect ports, shipping and inland logistics across the region.

Powering the Future of Intelligent Trade

Digital innovation is central to Gulftainer's transformation. The company is developing an AI-powered platform integrating intelligent supply chain management, customer self-service, real-

time cargo visibility, digital payments and one of the region's first integrated logistics digital wallets, providing customers

with greater visibility, efficiency and control across increasingly complex supply chains.

Building on its proven ability to maintain resilient cargo flows during recent regional disruptions, Gulftainer is now scaling that capability to create a connected trade ecosystem where infrastructure, technology and logistics operate as one.

As global trade continues to evolve, Gulftainer is positioning itself at the intersection of infrastructure, connectivity and digital intelligence—helping businesses build more resilient supply chains while supporting the UAE's ambition to become one of the world's leading trade and logistics hubs.

For further information, please contact:

Ali Elgendy

Misbar Communications

ali@misbar-me.com

Ahmad Aldwairi

Misbar Communications

ahmad.aldwairi@misbar-me.com

About Gulftainer:

Founded in the Emirate of Sharjah, in the UAE, in 1976, Gulftainer (GT) has evolved from a pioneering port operator into a global trade infrastructure company, enabling the seamless movement of goods through integrated ports, logistics, industrial ecosystems and maritime services. As global supply chains become increasingly interconnected and complex, businesses require more than standalone infrastructure. They need trusted partners capable of connecting every stage of the supply chain with reliability, efficiency and certainty.

Gulftainer addresses this challenge by developing integrated trade ecosystems that strengthen connectivity, improve resilience and enable sustainable economic growth. Today, Gulftainer operates through four complementary business platforms: GT Ports develops and operates world-class gateway ports and marine terminals; GT Logistics delivers integrated logistics, freight forwarding, contract logistics and multimodal transport solutions; GT Parks develops large-scale logistics parks, bonded zones, industrial parks and integrated trade ecosystems; GT Maritime connects global markets through liner shipping and maritime services, integrating ocean transportation with Gulftainer’s port and inland logistics network.

Together, these four platforms create a unified trade ecosystem that enables cargo to move more efficiently, supply chains to become more resilient, and businesses to access markets with greater confidence.

Rooted in Sharjah and driven by a global ambition, Gulftainer continues to invest in the infrastructure, connectivity and partnerships that shape the future of international trade.

Gulftainer. Where Trade Works.

For media inquiries, please contact: Tarek Kiwan

Head of Communications – Gulftainer Group E: tkiwan@gulftainer.com