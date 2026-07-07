Manama, The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) has signed a four-year training agreement with the Islamic Bank of Senegal (Banque Islamique du Sénégal) to deliver a specialised Islamic banking programme for branch managers, corporate account managers, and senior banking professionals at the bank.

The partnership reflects BIBF’s role in sharing Bahrain’s expertise in Islamic banking and finance with financial institutions in international markets, while supporting their efforts to develop professional talent and strengthen the readiness of banking teams.

The first in-person phase of the programme was delivered in Senegal in May, with the participation of 23 branch managers, corporate account managers, heads of departments, and senior managers from BIS. The programme was delivered fully in French to meet the needs of the participants and reflect the banking environment in Senegal.

Built around application-based learning, the programme covered key areas including the fundamentals of Islamic banking, Shariah-compliant contracts and financing structures, retail and corporate Islamic banking products and services, banking operations, sales techniques, and customer value propositions.

Commenting on the agreement, BIBF Chief Executive Officer Dr Ahmed Al Shaikh said: “We are pleased to work with the Islamic Bank of Senegal to support the development of banking professionals and help strengthen their readiness to serve customers more effectively. This collaboration reflects the trust that international financial institutions place in BIBF’s expertise in delivering specialised Islamic banking training programmes designed around the needs of the banking sector and the markets they serve.”

Dr Al Shaikh added that BIBF continues to expand its specialised programmes beyond Bahrain through strategic training partnerships, further strengthening the presence of Bahraini expertise in banking, finance, and Islamic finance training, while supporting the Kingdom’s position as a leading centre for financial talent development.

Dr Rizwan Malik, Head of the Islamic Finance Centre at BIBF, said: “The programme has been designed to give participants a practical understanding of Islamic banking fundamentals, Shariah-compliant financing structures, and Islamic banking products for retail and corporate customers. It helps participants connect theoretical knowledge with practical application in their day-to-day banking work.”

The programme forms part of BIS’s efforts to invest in the professional development of its employees, enhance their capabilities, improve the quality of banking services delivered to customers, and keep pace with the continued growth of the Islamic banking sector.