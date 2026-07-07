Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, stc group has been awarded Sukuk & Bond Deal of the Year 2025 at the Saudi Capital Market Awards, recognizing its significant contribution to the development of Saudi Arabia’s debt capital market.

The recognition follows stc group’s successful USD 2 billion international sukuk issuance, completed across two tranches: a USD 750 million five-year sukuk with a return of 4.489%, and a USD 1.25 billion ten-year sukuk with a return of 5.083%. The sukuk were admitted to the London Stock Exchange’s International Securities Market on 15 January 2026.

The transaction attracted strong international investor demand, with total orders exceeding USD 8 billion from more than 300 investors, representing more than 4x oversubscription. The success of the issuance reflects global investor confidence in stc group’s credit profile, financial strength and long-term strategy as a leading digital enabler in the region The issuance further reinforces stc group’s ability to pursue high-value opportunities across digital infrastructure and giga projects, while supporting sustainable growth, operational efficiency and maximizing long-term shareholder value.

The Saudi Capital Market Awards recognize outstanding performance and leadership by market participants contributing to the development and advancement of Saudi Arabia’s capital market, in line with the Financial Sector Development Program.

About stc group

stc group is a digital enabler, offering advanced solutions and driving a role in the digitalization process. The group provides a comprehensive suite of services encompassing digital infrastructure, cloud computing, cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT), digital payments, digital media, and digital entertainment. The group comprises 13 subsidiaries across The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe.

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