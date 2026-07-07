Tabadul comprises 10 exchange members

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; Marking four years since its launch, Tabadul, the pre-eminent cross-border trading and market connectivity platform, has reached a record trading value of 13.5 billion AED (about $3.68 billion) by H1 2026, setting a new performance benchmark by exceeding the total value recorded across the entire 2025 calendar year, underscoring growing investor appetite for seamless regional market access. The milestone reflects rising participation from brokerage firms, increasing investor activity, and the continued expansion of the platform's regional market network.

The Tabadul network now includes the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE), which went live on the platform on 1 June 2026, the Armenia Stock Exchange, Astana International Exchange (Kazakhstan), Bahrain Bourse, the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange, Central Asian Stock Exchange, the Muscat Stock Exchange (Oman), Baku Stock Exchange, Iraq Stock Exchange and ADX.

Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group Chief Executive Officer of ADX, said: "Surpassing our entire 2025 trading value within the first half of 2026 is a significant milestone for Tabadul and a clear indicator of the growing demand for cross-border investment opportunities across the region. In just four years, Tabadul has grown from an ambitious initiative to become a vital trading platform supporting cross-regional integrations, facilitating investment flows, enhancing liquidity, and creating new opportunities for investors."

Today, Tabadul connects markets representing more than USD 1 trillion in combined market capitalisation, with over 700 listed companies and more than 11 million registered investors.

Initiated in 2022 by Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and Bahrain Bourse (BHB), Tabadul continues to accelerate capital flows across the region, connecting investors to new opportunities through a single trading gateway. This expansion is driven by sustained investor demand, increased trading member participation, broader adoption by both institutional and retail investors and enhanced market infrastructure and operational efficiency.

As regional exchanges continue to deepen cooperation and strengthen market infrastructure, Tabadul is emerging as a key enabler of capital market integration, supporting greater investor participation, improved liquidity and more efficient access to investment opportunities across borders.

About Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX)

The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) was established on 15 November 2000 pursuant to Local Law No. (3) of 2000, which granted the exchange legal rights with independent financial and administrative status, as well as the necessary supervisory and executive powers necessary to carry out its functions. On 17 March 2020, the ADX was converted from a public entity into a Public Joint Stock Company (PJSC) in accordance with Law No. (8) of 2020.

The ADX Group, a market infrastructure group comprising the exchange (ADX) and its post-trade ecosystem, including its wholly owned subsidiaries AD Depository and AD Clear, was established. Through its integrated and globally aligned business structure, the ADX Group supports efficient, transparent, and resilient capital markets across trading, clearing, settlement, and custody.

The Group provides an efficient and regulated marketplace for the trading of securities, including equities issued by public joint-stock companies, bonds issued by governments and corporations, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and other financial instruments approved by the UAE Capital Market Authority.

The ADX is the second-largest exchange in the Arab region by market capitalization. Its strategy of delivering stable financial performance through diversified revenue streams is aligned with the UAE’s national development agenda, “Towards the Next 50”, which aims to build a sustainable, diversified, and high-value-added economy.

For more information, please contact:

Salama Al Marzooqi

Corporate Communications

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX)

Email: AlmarzooqiS@adx.ae

About Tabadul

Tabadul is a regional digital exchange hub launched by the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) to connect capital markets, facilitate cross-border trading, and provide investors with seamless access to regional investment opportunities through participating exchanges and brokerage firms. The platform currently connects ten regional markets, enabling investors to trade securities across borders with the efficiency, transparency, and regulatory confidence expected of a world-class capital market infrastructure.

For more information, please contact:

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) | Tabadul

communications@adx.ae

www.adx.ae | www.tabadulhub.com