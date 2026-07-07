As part of its approach to deliver unmatched customer experience, Orange Jordan announced the renewal of its global COPC certification for the seventh consecutive year in 2026. This reflects the company’s unwavering dedication to providing services with the highest quality standards and operational excellence, representing its leadership and distinction, thus rising to solidify its position among the top customer service leaders worldwide that have obtained this prestigious certificate.

The company renewed the certification, which is awarded to organizations that achieve outstanding performance in operations management and customer experience. This milestone underscores the company’s continued success in maintaining and enhancing the highest standards of operational efficiency. It also emphasized the company’s position as the true responsible digital leader in the Kingdom and a trusted partner seeking to ensure an integrated and distinguished experience that meets the needs of customers across all touchpoints.

On this occasion, Orange Jordan affirmed that this achievement embodies its commitment to excellence and continuous improvement, ensuring a seamless and reliable customer experience that meet the highest global standards. It further noted that customer satisfaction lies at the heart of its success and is a key driver of its strategy to build long-term relationships with customers through fruitful and sustainable interactions at various stages of their journey, while anticipating their needs and meeting their renewed aspirations. Seven consecutive years of renewing this global certificate also reflect the pivotal role played by the company in supporting digital transformation in Jordan and strengthening the national innovation system through its positive impact initiatives and digital solutions directed at individuals and companies.

Notably, the COPC certificate is classified among the strongest international standards in customer experience operations, with it being established as an international reference for measuring levels of quality, efficiency, and customer satisfaction. The Customer Operations Performance Center is one of the world’s leading bodies specializing in setting standards related to the quality levels of services provided by customer service centers in global companies, evaluating companies' performance in accordance with these standards, and issuing accredited certificates.

To learn more, please visit our website: www.orange.jo

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan, with around 1,600 employees across nearly 300 shops and locations throughout the Kingdom, strives to provide the best customer experience through an integrated set of digital solutions, including fixed lines, mobile lines, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions, serving more than 5 million customers in Jordan, guided by the company’s values of Caring, Responsible and Bold.

Orange Jordan is a subsidiary of Orange Global Group, which is present in 26 countries worldwide. The company operates in line with the Group’s strategy and prioritizes community service. In this context, it implements a comprehensive CSR strategy centered on four pillars, including Digital Education, Digital Inclusion, Entrepreneurship, and Climate and Environment.

As a trusted partner, Orange gives everyone the keys to a responsible digital world, which reflects the company’s purpose. Its main driver is its vision to be the true responsible digital leader in Jordan, while continuing its mission of offering the best network and innovative digital solutions, with an unmatched customer experience by empowered Orange teams.

Digital solutions offered by Orange Jordan are comprehensive, serving, in addition to individual customers, businesses and companies through a range of enterprise and corporate sector solutions under its sub-brand, Orange Business.

To learn more, please visit our website: www.orange.jo.

About Orange Group

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with 40.3 billion euros in revenues in 2024 and 124,100 employees worldwide by 30th September 2025, including 68,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 310 million customers worldwide as of 30th September 2025, including 270 million mobile customers and 23 million fixed broadband customers. These figures account for the deconsolidation of certain activities in Spain following the creation of MASORANGE. The Group is present in 26 countries (including non-consolidated countries).

Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA).

For more information, please visit: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com and follow us on X: @orangegrouppr.

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