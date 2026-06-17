Paris, France: In line with the previously announced collaboration roadmap, EDGE and Leonardo detailed further plans to establish a Joint Venture (JV), which would develop, commercialise, manufacture, and support some of the most advanced key defence sensors and systems available globally.

The JV will focus on a range of defence capabilities, including airborne radars for next-generation stealth platforms, the Kronos Grand Mobile High-Power (HP) radar, Combat Management Systems (CMS) and Multi-Mission Aircraft Sensors. The JV will also serve as a commercial platform to promote and sell the M-346 fighter/trainer aircraft and other defence capabilities across European and international markets.

By combining the technological expertise, industrial capabilities, and international market access of both partners, the JV aims to strengthen its position as a leading player in the global defence sector, supporting customers in Europe and beyond with cutting-edge, integrated solutions.

Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and CEO, EDGE, said: “Leonardo brings decades of engineering excellence in radar and combat management, while we bring the industrial scale, agility and market access to get that technology to customers faster. Together, this JV has the depth to build some of the most advanced sensor and systems technology in the world, with a projected pipeline beyond 4 billion euros in orders over the next five years.”

Lorenzo Mariani, CEO and General Manager of Leonardo, said: “The project to establish a Joint Venture with EDGE reflects Leonardo’s belief in the ability of strategic industrial partnerships to provide a key contribution to shape the future of the global defence industry. Industrial collaboration and joint ventures are a model we are increasingly embracing, and we are confident that, together with EDGE, we will establish a winning benchmark, setting new standards through technological excellence, industrial strength and a shared long-term vision across the sectors we’ve identified for cooperation and across geographies.”

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Technologies & Industrialisation, and Homeland Security.

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About Leonardo

Leonardo is an international industrial group that develops multi-domain technological capabilities for global security. A key player in the major strategic programmes in Aerospace, Defence and Security, it employs over 62,000 people worldwide and operates in the Electronics, Helicopters, Aircraft, Cyber & Security and Space sectors. The company has a significant industrial presence in Italy, the United Kingdom, Poland and the United States, and is active in 150 countries also through subsidiaries, joint ventures and investees. Leonardo is a technological and industrial partner to Governments, Defence Administrations, Institutions and businesses. Listed on the Milan Stock Exchange (LDO), in 2025 Leonardo recorded new orders of €23.8 billion, an order backlog of €46.6 billion and consolidated revenues of €19.5 billion. Included in the MIB ESG Index, the company has also been part of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) since 2010.

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