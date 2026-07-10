Dubai, UAE: As Dubai closes a third consecutive record year for tourism, DEX Squared Hospitality ("DEX Squared") and Arms & McGregor International have signed a strategic Master Cooperation Agreement to help investors and owners develop, acquire, finance and operate hotels across one of the world's fastest growing hospitality markets.

The timing is deliberate. Dubai welcomed 19.59 million international visitors in 2025, average hotel occupancy reached 80.7 percent, and revenue per available room rose 11 percent year on year. Tourism and hospitality now account for more than a fifth of all foreign direct investment flowing into the emirate. Hotels have moved from a lifestyle asset to one of the region's most compelling income plays, and the two firms intend to give clients a single platform to act on it.

The partnership pairs the development consultancy, investment advisory, acquisitions and structured finance capabilities of Arms & McGregor International with the operational depth of DEX Squared, supporting a project from concept and development through financing, acquisition and long term operation. The focus spans hotels, branded residences and hospitality led mixed use developments across Dubai, the wider GCC and beyond.

Kevork Deldelian, Chief Executive Officer of DEX Squared Hospitality, said:

"A hotel only delivers its full value when investment strategy and operational excellence are designed together from day one. That is what this partnership offers. By combining our hospitality expertise with the financial and transactional strength of Arms & McGregor International, we can take an owner from the decision to invest all the way through to a high performing asset, in a market that rewards exactly this kind of integrated thinking."

Makram Hani, Chief Executive Officer of Arms & McGregor International, commented:

"The numbers tell the story. Dubai is welcoming record visitors, hotels are filling, and yields are climbing, yet many investors still lack a single partner who can take them from development and acquisition through financing to operation. That is the gap we are closing. Arms & McGregor International brings the development consultancy, capital structuring and acquisition expertise, DEX Squared brings world class hospitality operations, and together we are ready to help clients build, buy and run hotels across the region. Put simply, we are open for business and actively seeking opportunities."

The agreement reflects a shared conviction that hospitality, real estate and institutional capital are converging fast, and that the investors who move now will define the next chapter of the region's tourism growth. Each firm retains its independence and specialist focus, the qualities that have made each a trusted name in its field.

About DEX Squared Hospitality

DEX Squared Hospitality is a hospitality management and advisory platform delivering integrated solutions across hotel operations, asset management, technical services, hotel development, branded residences, food and beverage concepts, and strategic advisory.

About Arms & McGregor International

Arms & McGregor International is an international real estate investment, advisory and structured finance firm specialising in acquisitions, investment advisory, development consultancy, structured credit, capital solutions and strategic real estate transactions.