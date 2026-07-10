Dubai, United Arab Emirates: HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, announced the establishment of ‘DEWA International’, a wholly owned independent subsidiary of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA. The company aims to develop conventional and clean energy projects worldwide and export Dubai’s successful energy and water infrastructure model to global markets.

HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said: “Thanks to the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai has become a global model for achievement and accelerated development. Through its world-class infrastructure, particularly in the energy and water sectors, Dubai has firmly established itself as a leading international benchmark. Launching DEWA International marks a strategic step towards extending this successful model to global markets and further strengthening Dubai’s position as a source of knowledge and expertise in energy, water, sustainability and digital transformation.”

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD&CEO of DEWA, said: “At its core, DEWA embodies Dubai’s inspiring success story. Guided by the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the emirate has become a leading global hub for finance, trade and innovation, as well as a model for sustainable development and investment attraction. For decades, DEWA has powered Dubai’s extraordinary rise, not through ambition alone, but through the highest performance and efficiency. Now, we rank first globally in 13 key utility performance indicators and two regional benchmarks across generation, transmission, distribution and customer service. Our financial strength provides real strategic freedom: sustained revenue growth, strong margins and significant investing capacity. In 2025, DEWA recorded unprecedented revenues of AED 32.8 billion, with net profit after tax reaching a record AED 9.06 billion.”

Al Tayer added that DEWA International will develop both power and water projects using advanced technologies, in partnership with leading organisations worldwide. Work is already underway to identify opportunities, build a project pipeline, and establish strategic partnerships that will shape its global presence.

Source: AETOSWire

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