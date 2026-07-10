Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Centogene, a global leader in precision medicine and genetic diagnostics, today announced that it has taken ownership in Pearl Medical Analysis Laboratory (“Pearl Lab”), a genetics and reproductive testing laboratory based and licensed in Abu Dhabi. Centogene will own, manage and operate the laboratory as an independent diagnostics provider and integrate it into its global diagnostics platform.

The transaction deepens Centogene’s footprint in the Middle East and expands access to advanced reproductive and personalized genetic testing for fertility clinics, women’s health centres, hospitals, physicians and patients across the region. Under Centogene’s ownership and operational leadership, Pearl Lab’s established regional presence will be combined with Centogene’s global expertise in genetic diagnostics.

The laboratory will offer a broadened menu of reproductive and genetic services including carrier screening, prenatal diagnostics and preimplantation genetic testing, delivered locally to the highest quality standards and with shorter turnaround times. Supported by the depth of Centogene’s scientific platform and a team of experienced geneticists and counselors, the laboratory will give clinicians and patients across the region greater access to advanced genetic care and expert guidance through every step of the testing pathway.

Cedro Strategy acted as exclusive advisor to Olive Rock Partners on the transaction. Cedro originated and structured the transaction and led the process from origination through to completion, advising on deal structuring and negotiation and coordinating the legal, financial and operational workstreams through to closing.

“We are delighted to complete this transaction, and we thank Olive Rock Partners for a constructive process. This agreement reinforces Centogene’s long-term commitment to the Middle East and marks a significant step forward in bringing our precision medicine capabilities closer to reproductive health and women’s health centers, and most importantly, to the patients across the region who need them most. By combining Centogene’s world-class genetic expertise with a deep understanding of the region’s unique population, we can now offer a more accessible, localized, and higher standard of reproductive genetic care, helping more families achieve their dream of a healthy child.”

— David Jiménez, Chief Executive Officer, Centogene

“Pearl Lab has an important role to play in the future of reproductive and genetic health in the region. We are confident that Centogene - with its scientific depth, international experience and long-standing regional commitment - will take the laboratory into its next phase of growth.”

— Abdullah Shahin, Founding Partner, Olive Rock Partners

The transaction reflects the continued emergence of the UAE, and Abu Dhabi in particular, as a regional hub for advanced healthcare, precision medicine and fertility care.

“Precision medicine is reshaping medical outcomes and patient journeys across the full healthcare spectrum, and advanced reproductive and personalized genetics sit at the heart of that - supporting both prevention and treatment. Centogene's scientific capabilities, deep regional history and one of the world's most diverse genetic databases will now support the local and regional population directly, from here in Abu Dhabi.”

— Rayan Salam, Founder & CEO, Cedro Strategy

Centogene has worked across the Middle East for nearly two decades, building deep expertise in the region’s genetic landscape through collaborations with healthcare providers and institutions. The ownership of Pearl Lab further strengthens the company’s ability to deliver advanced genetic testing solutions close to the clinicians and patients who rely on them.

About Centogene

Centogene is a global leader in precision medicine and rare disease diagnostics, with more than 20 years of expertise serving patients and healthcare providers in over 120 countries. Powered by one of the world’s most diverse genetic databases and a biodatabank comprising more than one million individuals, the company delivers actionable insights across reproductive health, rare disease diagnosis and genetic medicine. Centogene’s scientific leadership is reflected in more than 400 peer-reviewed publications.

About Olive Rock Partners

Olive Rock Partners is an Abu Dhabi-based private equity firm focused on investing in and building mid-sized businesses across the GCC. The firm partners with management teams to support growth, operational excellence and long-term value creation across key sectors, including healthcare.

About Cedro Strategy

Cedro Strategy is a strategic advisory firm focused on enabling growth, partnerships and value creation across healthcare, investment and regional business platforms. Cedro works with founders, investors and leadership teams to originate and structure transactions, coordinate the commercial, legal and operational execution, and deliver deals with long-term regional impact.

*Source: AETOSWire

Media Contacts

Centogene

Ana Esteban

VP Marketing & Customer Experience

Ana.Esteban@centogene.com

+34 960 669 669

Olive Rock Partners

Abdullah Shahin

Founding Partner

Ashahin@oliverockpartners.com

Cedro Strategy

Rayan Salam

Founder & CEO

rsalam@cedrostrategy.com