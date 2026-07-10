Jeddah: Saudia Group delivered industry-leading performance in June, with both Saudia and flyadeal ranking first in their respective categories for on-time performance during one of the busiest operational periods of the year.

According to Cirium's June 2026 report, which tracks airline operational performance worldwide, Saudia ranked first globally for on-time performance, while flyadeal ranked first among airlines in the Middle East and Africa. The achievement came during a month that coincided with the peak post-Hajj departure phase, alongside the start of the summer travel season.

During the month, Saudia operated 13,350 flights, achieving an on-time arrival rate of 92.38% and an on-time departure rate of 93.02%.

flyadeal also delivered strong operational performance, operating 5,150 flights while recording an on-time arrival rate of 95.42% and an on-time departure rate of 96.63%.

The ranking reflects the strength of Saudia Group’s integrated aviation ecosystem, bringing together the coordinated efforts of its employees, companies, and partners across the aviation sector. Advanced AI-powered digital systems further strengthened planning, forecasting, operational resilience, and real-time decision-making, enabling the Group to manage increased traffic volumes while maintaining industry-leading operational reliability.

Engr. Ibrahim Al-Omar, Director General of Saudia Group, said: “Engr. Ibrahim Al-Omar, Director General of Saudia Group, said: "Delivering this level of reliability during one of the busiest periods of the year reflects the dedication of our people and the discipline behind every stage of planning and execution. We remain committed to advancing our operational performance in support of the Saudi Aviation Strategy and the Kingdom’s ambition to reinforce its position as a leading global aviation hub."

Operational excellence remains one of Saudia Group’s key strategic priorities. As part of its continued focus on schedule reliability, the Group continues to invest in advanced capabilities and digital innovation to further enhance the travel experience for guests.