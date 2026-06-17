Al Khobar, KSA – Construction of The Avenues - Khobar, an ambitious mixed-use development, is currently underway in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Havelock One Interiors has been appointed as the front-of-house fit-out contractor for this 820,000 sqm lifestyle destination.

The Avenues - Khobar will feature nine districts with a dynamic mix of retail brands and special entertainment spaces, complemented by an internal garden and structured car parking. This monumental mall will be built on an area of approximately 770,000 square metres. The site will also house Tower 2, a striking mixed-use canopy building that includes shell and core offices alongside a 200-key fitted-out hotel, adding a further 50,000 square metres to the footprint.

Ahmadiah Contracting & Trading Company is commissioned as the main contractor, guided by industry leaders Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) as Project Manager and AESG as Cost Consultant.

Commenting during the project mobilisation stage, Nigel Wilson, Division Director, KSA of Havelock One, explained: “The Avenues - Khobar represents an important addition to the Kingdom’s development pipeline, and we are prepared to deliver with the level of organisation and project discipline expected at this scale. Our teams are already engaged on the ground, ensuring a smooth start and a clear path toward successful delivery.”

The Avenues - Khobar has already taken a significant step toward sustainability by meeting the requirements and standards of LEED v4 and receiving a Gold Precertification from the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC). Havelock One Bahrain and KSA fit-out teams have joined forces to deliver high-spec finishes for this project. Flooring, ceiling, wall finishes, glass and aluminium balustrades, lift cabin finishes, welcome hall frontage glasses, Internal façades for shopfronts, public utility areas and related MEP works are proposed to be installed on multiple levels of this nine-district development.

“This award reflects the continued trust placed in us to deliver high‑value, complex developments across the GCC. Our team is fully prepared and committed to execute this project with the consistency and technical capability that define our work in the region. We look forward to applying our expertise to a LEED‑aligned mixed‑use destination that will play an important role in Saudi Arabia’s evolving landscape,” says Syed Kashif Akhtar, Group Managing Director of Havelock One.

Havelock One's growth and expansion plans are deeply rooted in its strategic supply chain partners, its qualified operational team across KSA, and its reputation for high standards of execution and reliability in the fit‑out industry. This growth is further reinforced by the organic expansion of its in-house specialist tradespeople - ensuring greater agility, quality control, and self-sufficiency across projects.