Dubai, UAE; Dealing.com, a global investing platform, has been awarded the prestigious Guinness World Records ™ title for ' The Most Tokenised Stocks Available for Trading on a Single Platform,' with more than 24,000 tokenised stocks available to investors. Beyond a world record, the achievement establishes Dealing as the category-defining, global leader in regulated tokenised investing, setting a new global benchmark for scale, accessibility, and innovation.

The Guinness World Records title was presented to Mr. Tajinder Virk, Co-Founder and CEO of Finvasia Group and Dealing, by Ms. Mbali Nkosi, Official Adjudicator, Guinness World Records, during a ceremony held in the esteemed presence of H.E. Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade. The ceremony brought together Guinness World Records officials, representatives of Finvasia Group and Dealing, senior government representatives, investors, industry leaders, and members of the international media.

The record was confirmed following an independent verification process, which reviewed platform data, documentation, and regulatory filings against strict, independently defined criteria. The assessment confirmed that 24,000 tokenised stocks were live, tradeable, and available to investors on the Dealing platform at the time of verification, the highest verified number recorded on a single investment platform.

Industry estimates suggest the global market could eventually exceed US$600 trillion as financial assets increasingly migrate onto blockchain infrastructure. The Guinness World Records™ achievement comes at a time when the UAE is positioning itself at the forefront of the real-world asset (RWA) tokenisation economy. Through progressive regulation and digital-first policies, the UAE is building one of the world's most advanced ecosystems for tokenised equities, real estate, commodities, and alternative assets.

Mr. Tajinder Virk, Co-Founder and CEO, Finvasia Group and Dealing, said, "We are honoured to receive this Guinness World Records title and sincerely thank Guinness World Records for this recognition. Every generation witnesses a breakthrough that changes finance forever. We believe tokenisation is that breakthrough. It has the potential to democratise access to global markets, unlock liquidity, reduce friction, and redefine ownership itself.

"This Guinness World Records™ title is about far more than the number 24,323. It is about demonstrating what is now possible. At Dealing, we are committed to building the infrastructure for a future where investing is global by default, powered by tokenisation, backed by regulation and designed entirely around the investor. We believe the next era of global finance will be defined not by where investors live, but by the opportunities they can access."

Today, Dealing.com provides access to more than 70,000 investment opportunities across 15+ global markets through a single account. This includes over 35,000 traditional financial instruments spanning stocks, ETFs, currencies, commodities, crypto, and indices, alongside more than 24,000 tokenised stocks and 12,000+ tokenised ETFs. Backed by more than 30 licences and registrations worldwide, the platform combines regulated global market access with intelligent investing tools. AI-powered portfolio insights and guided order placement help remove complexity, bringing institutional-grade capabilities within reach of every investor.

Guinness World Records™ has been the global authority on record-breaking achievements since 1955. It has certified a number of world records in the UAE, a country renowned for its ambition, innovation, and record-breaking achievements.

Ms. Mbali Nkosi, Official Adjudicator, Guinness World Records™, said, "Guinness World Records™ is the global authority on record-breaking achievement. Since 1955, we have applied the same rigorous standards to every record title. Every record title is assessed against clear criteria and supported by verified evidence. Every title we recognise must be measurable, verifiable, and assessed against our official criteria.”

“For this record, our team examined the platform data, the documentation, and the regulatory filings against the official record criteria. Every tokenised stock counted had to be live, active, and publicly available for trading at the time of the attempt. Our assessment confirmed 24,343 eligible tokenised stocks, the highest verified count recorded on a single platform,” added Nkosi.

"Based on the evidence reviewed, I can confirm that Dealing has achieved the Guinness World Records™ title for the 'Most Tokenised Stocks Available for Trading on a Single Platform'. Congratulations."

Global finance is becoming digital, tokenised and borderless, and Dealing.com is building the infrastructure to deliver simpler, more transparent and more inclusive access to investment opportunities worldwide.

About Dealing

Dealing is a global investing platform backed by the Finvasia Group, designed to make investing simpler, more transparent and more accessible through a seamless web and mobile experience. A Guinness World Records title holder for 'The Most Tokenised Stocks Available for Trading on a Single Platform', Dealing offers more than 70,000 investment opportunities across 15+ global markets, including over 24,000 tokenised stocks and 12,000+ tokenised ETFs.

Supported by more than 30 licences and registrations worldwide and powered by a fully owned technology stack, Dealing combines trusted regulation, AI-powered investing tools and tokenisation to deliver secure, intelligent and borderless investing. Committed to shaping the next era of global finance, Dealing is building the infrastructure for a future where investing is global, digital, regulated and accessible to everyone. For more information, visit www.dealing.com.

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