Dubai, United Arabic Emirates, The Naukrigulf Hiring Index, released by Naukrigulf – the leading job site for professionals – tracks more than 220,000 hiring mandates annually across 7,000+ employers in the UAE, Qatar and Oman, providing a representative view of hiring momentum over time.

Hiring intent across the UAE, Qatar and Oman softened in April–May 2026 compared to the same period last year, although sequentially demand remained steady across several sectors and functions, according to the inaugural Naukrigulf Hiring Index.

The regional tensions have affected the hiring momentum. The UAE recorded the largest pullback, with hiring intent across April and May running 23% lower than the same period last year. Despite the softer market, technology-related hiring continued to outperform the broader market. IT & Digital recorded the smallest decline among major industries, while technology roles were down just 3% year-on-year. Demand for AI, machine learning, cybersecurity and data-related roles remained among the strongest areas of hiring activity.

Qatar remained relatively stable with hiring intent only easing by 10% year-on-year. Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) grew 28%, followed by Real Estate & Construction (+11%) and Manufacturing & Industrial (+9%). Technology, engineering and finance functions also remained flat.

In Oman, hiring intent dipped 17% year-on-year with the steepest drag in Real Estate, BFSI and Technology. However, Manufacturing & Industrial recorded growth of 36%, while Retail, FMCG & Consumer expanded 23%. Oil, Gas & Energy remained stable, highlighting continued activity across several of the country’s core sectors.

Commenting on the findings, Sharad Sindhwani, EVP & Business Head at Naukrigulf, said:

"The first edition of Naukrigulf Hiring Index shows that hiring intent is moving at different speeds across markets, sectors and functions. While overall activity softened compared to last year, several segments continued to attract employer demand. Technology roles held up better than the broader market in the UAE, Qatar recorded growth across financial services, construction and manufacturing, while Oman continued to see strength in industrial and consumer-facing sectors."

"Looking at employer searches and job postings together provides a more complete view of hiring demand. Over time, the Index will help employers, professionals, policymakers and media track how hiring activity is evolving across the region and where demand continues to emerge."

The Naukrigulf Hiring Index uses a consistent methodology to track changes in hiring demand across the UAE, Qatar and Oman over time. It measures employer hiring intent through two signals of employer activity: outbound hiring through new job postings and applicant review activity, and inbound hiring through employer searches of its candidate database. The Index is calculated monthly from January 2024, with findings published quarterly starting with this issue.

Read the full Naukrigulf Hiring Index Reports here.

About Naukrigulf

Naukrigulf is a premier online job site connecting employers with top-tier talent and supporting professionals across their career journeys. Since its launch in 2006, the platform has grown into one of the region’s most trusted hiring partners, serving more than 10,000 employers and over 17 million professionals. Employer solutions include resume database access, job postings, employer branding solutions and AI-powered recruitment solutions.

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*Source: AETOSWire

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For additional questions, quotes, data, etc., contact:

Sankalp Dikshit @ dikshit.sankalp@naukri.com

Shriyan Mattoo @ shriyan.mattoo@naukri.com