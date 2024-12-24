Doha: The GCC Sustainability Innovation Hub, an initiative of leading GCC telecommunications operators including Ooredoo, e&, Beyon, Du, STC, Zain, and Omantel, has announced the release of its first white paper in collaboration with GSMA.

This foundational document titled ‘Green Shoots: A New Model for Renewables from the GCC’ outlines the collective strategy and challenges telecom operators face on their journey toward net-zero carbon emissions.

It provides a comprehensive overview of the operational, technological, and regulatory challenges that telecom operators encounter in achieving decarbonisation.

The white paper also delivers actionable strategies to drive sustainable energy adoption within the telecom industry, positioning the GCC as a leader in telecom sustainability and innovation.

Fatima Sultan Al-Kuwari, Group Chief HR and Sustainability Officer, Ooredoo, said: “The release of this white paper marks a significant step forward for the GCC telecom sector and highlights the power of collaboration in tackling environmental challenges.

“Through the GCC Sustainability Innovation Hub, we are uniting as an industry to pioneer sustainable solutions, share best practices, and create a greener future for our region. This is just the beginning, and we are committed to pushing forward with innovative projects that support our journey toward net zero and demonstrate the leadership role the GCC can play in global sustainability efforts.”

The white paper highlights the urgent need to address high energy consumption in telecom operations, identifying that renewables currently account for just 20% of the sector’s energy. It also outlines the significant role telecom operators can play in enabling emissions reductions across industries such as oil & gas, agriculture, and transportation through IoT and 5G connectivity.

By tackling energy costs - which represent up to 20% of operating expenses - and deploying energy-efficient technologies, the telecom industry stands to improve profitability while supporting broader regional decarbonisation goals.

The GCC Sustainability Innovation Hub - established as a collaborative platform as part of the region’s post-COP28 commitment to sustainability - is the first initiative of its kind in the region’s telecom sector.

The hub serves as a centralised platform for developing and testing sustainable solutions tailored for telecom operators, encouraging innovation and partnership across industries.

By pooling resources and knowledge, the initiative aims to create an ecosystem that fosters collaboration and accelerates the adoption of renewable energy sources.

The operators involved in the GCC Sustainability Innovation Hub plan to build on this momentum with further projects and partnerships.

By advancing renewable energy adoption and exploring innovative technologies, the initiative seeks to set a benchmark for sustainability practices in the telecom industry and inspire solution providers worldwide to join this critical mission.

The full white paper is now available for download on the GSMA website.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

