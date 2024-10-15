DOHA: The total number of inbound visitors reached about 328,000, recording a monthly increase of 3.3 percent compared to July 2024 and recorded an annual increase of 24.5 percent versus August 2023.

The 128th issue of the National Planning Council's Qatar; Monthly Statistics bulletin suggested that the highest number of visitors was from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) at 41 percent. As for visitors by type of port, the visitors via Air make up the highest percentage with 64 percent of the total number of visitors.

One of the prominent changes in this issue is the monthly increase in total new driving licenses by 0.6 percent, along with an increase in total new registered vehicles by 11.3 percent compared to July 2024 to register 8,605 new vehicles.

On the other hand, total traffic violations decreased by a monthly rate of 8.6 percent (compared to July 2024), as well as a decrease in traffic accidents by 3.2 percent compared to July 2024.

Traffic accidents cases without counting the accidents without injuries, a total of 583 traffic cases were recorded during August 2024, showing a monthly decrease of 3.2 percent and an annual decrease by 1.0 percent. Light injuries are accounted for most traffic accidents cases during the same month, with 92 percent, followed by severe injuries by 6 percent. However, 11 deaths were recorded, equivalent to only 2 percent of total traffic accidents cases.

Regarding to Vital Statistics, 2,615 live births have been registered during August 2024. Also, an increase in the total Qatari live births by 1.8 percent comparing to last month. On the other hand, 196 deaths were recorded during the same period, a decrease of 11.3 percent compared to July 2024.

Moreover, August 2024 witnessed a monthly increase of 7.5 percent of total marriage contracts while it witnessed a monthly decrease of 37.3 percent of total divorce certificates. The total number of marriage contracts reached 374 marriage contracts and the total number of divorce certificates reached 153 cases.

As for the Social Security statements, reached QR77 million in August 2024, for 14387 beneficiaries, Recording a monthly decrease of 0.1 percent for the value of social security and a monthly increase of 0.01 percent for the number of beneficiaries of Social Security.

As for the Banking Sector; Total Broad Money Supply (M2) recorded about QR731 billion during August 2024, an annual increase of 6.7 percent compared with August 2023. On the other hand, cash equivalents; including Commercial Bank Deposits, attained for QR1,035 billion during August 2024. The figure has recorded an annual increase of 11.6 percent compared to August 2023, when deposits recorded approximately QR928 billion.

Regarding the data of buildings permits issued, the total number of permits has reached 721 permits during August 2024, recording a monthly decrease of 2.7 percent and an annual increase of 8.3 percent.