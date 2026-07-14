Kuwait, Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz” announced the publication of its fifth Sustainability Report, titled “A Legacy of Trust, A Future of Responsibility”, covering the period from 1 January 2024 to 31 December 2025. Prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, the report outlines the Company's environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance and demonstrates its continued commitment to transparency, accountability and sustainable value creation.

The report is aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), New Kuwait Vision 2035, and Boursa Kuwait ESG disclosure requirements, reflecting Markaz's belief that sustainable business practices are fundamental to long-term growth and resilience.

Advancing Transparency and Sustainable Value Creation

Sustainability reporting is a deliberate commitment to transparency and long-term value creation. As one of the MENA region’s leading asset management and investment banking institutions, Markaz recognizes that its role in the financial ecosystem carries a responsibility that extends beyond investment returns. By integrating ESG principles into its operations, governance, and community engagement, the Company aims to deliver value that is durable, inclusive, and aligned with the priorities of Kuwait and the broader GCC.

Embedding Sustainability into Strategy and Long-Term Performance

Commenting on the publication of the report, Sondos Saad, Senior Vice President and Head of Corporate Communications at Markaz, said: “The publication of our fifth Sustainability Report reflects the steady progress Markaz continues to make in integrating ESG principles across our business, governance framework and stakeholder engagement efforts. Sustainability is embedded in how we manage risk, pursue opportunities and create long-term value. As we celebrated 50 years of operations in 2024, we remained focused on strengthening governance, supporting responsible investment practices and delivering sustainable growth that benefits our clients, shareholders, employees and the wider community. Our performance during the reporting period demonstrates that strong governance, disciplined execution and sustainable business practices go hand in hand. We remain committed to advancing our ESG priorities while contributing to Kuwait's economic development objectives and supporting a more resilient financial sector.

Creating Meaningful Impact Through Stakeholder Engagement

She added: “At Markaz, sustainability extends beyond reporting and encompasses how we engage with our people, clients, partners and communities. During the reporting period, we continued to invest in youth development, financial literacy, employee wellbeing, digital transformation and strategic community partnerships that create measurable and lasting impact. This report demonstrates our commitment to transparency and stakeholder engagement while highlighting the initiatives that support our vision of responsible growth and long-term value creation.”

Driving Excellence Through Strong Governance and Accountability

On the governance front, the report highlights continued progress across governance and responsible business practices. During the reporting period, Markaz received 15 regional and international industry awards across investment banking, asset management, real estate investment, advisory services and digital innovation. The Company also maintained a strong compliance culture, achieving 100% completion rates for AML and data privacy training, while recording zero customer data breaches throughout the reporting period. Supporting local economic development remained a priority, with procurement spending directed to local suppliers reaching 87.74% in 2024 and increasing to 89.65% in 2025.

Investing in People, Talent Development and Workplace Wellbeing

Across the social dimension, Markaz continued to invest in its people and contribute to human capital development. The Company's Kuwaitization rate increased from 51.33% in 2024 to 52.25%in 2025, while female representation in the workforce remained broadly stable at approximately 33.5%. Markaz delivered 7,816 employee training hours across 2024 and 2025 and conducted performance and career development reviews for the majority of employees. The Company maintained a 100% retention rate following parental leave in both years and recorded zero work-related injuries or fatalities across the entire reporting period. Through the Markaz Graduate Development Program (MGDP), the Company continued to support young professionals in building practical experience and preparing for careers in the financial sector.

Enhancing Environmental Performance Through Operational Efficiency

On the environmental front, Markaz continued implementing initiatives aimed at reducing its operational footprint and improving resource efficiency. Paper consumption declined by 20% from 2024 to 2025, reflecting Markaz's continued transition toward digital processes and paperless governance. A key milestone during the reporting period was the achievement of LEED v4.1 Gold Certification by Al Nada Tower, part of the Markaz Real Estate Fund portfolio, making it the first property within Markaz's MENA real estate portfolio to obtain this certification. The report also outlines Markaz's greenhouse gas emissions performance and ongoing efforts to strengthen environmental data management and identify opportunities for further reductions.

Delivering Sustainable Growth and Long-Term Economic Value

The reporting period also reflected solid financial performance, with revenues rising from KD 20.3 million in 2024 to KD 28.6 million in 2025, representing an increase of over 40%. Economic value generated and distributed increased significantly during the same period, demonstrating the Company's ability to create sustainable value for stakeholders while maintaining disciplined growth.

Creating Lasting Community Impact Through Strategic Partnerships

Markaz's community engagement during the reporting period spanned youth capability-building, financial literacy, humanitarian support, and women's empowerment. Partnerships and donations supported local and international organizations including LOYAC, UNHCR, UNICEF, the Kuwait Association for the Care of Children in Hospital, the Children's Cancer Center Lebanon, and the Kuwait Society for the Handicapped, among others.

Building Sustainable Value for Future Generations

As one of the region's leading financial institutions for more than 50 years, Markaz remains focused on embedding ESG considerations into its strategy and operations while contributing to Kuwait's national development priorities and creating long-term value for clients, shareholders, employees and society.

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About Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz”

Established in 1974, Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C “Markaz” is one of the leading asset management and investment banking institutions in the MENA region with total assets under management of over KD 1.45 billion (USD 4.74 billion) as of 31 March 2026. Markaz was listed on the Boursa Kuwait in 1997. Over the years, Markaz has pioneered innovation through the creation of new investment channels. These channels enjoy unique characteristics, and they have helped Markaz widen investors’ horizons. Examples include Mumtaz (the first domestic mutual fund), MREF (the first real estate investment fund in Kuwait), Forsa Financial Fund (the first options market maker in the GCC since 2005), and the GCC Momentum Fund (the first passive fund of its kind in Kuwait and across GCC that follows the momentum methodology), all conceptualized, established, and managed by Markaz.

For further information, please contact:

Sondos Saad

Corporate Communications Department

Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C. "Markaz"

Tel: +965 2224 8000

Email: Ssaad@markaz.com

markaz.com