Dubai, UAE – The Museum of the Future has announced the beginning of a new phase in its journey, launching work on a new generation of future experiences inspired by ideas and suggestions shared by individuals from around the world. This initiative is part of the museum’s preparations to deliver a renewed experience reflecting the latest scientific, technological, and societal developments.

Visitors will continue to enjoy the museum’s current exhibitions until mid-September 2026, after which work will begin on the next generation of experiences, set to be unveiled in the first quarter of 2027 to mark the fifth anniversary of the museum’s opening. The announcement follows the museum’s recent global call for ideas, inviting the public to contribute suggestions and proposals that could help shape the next generation of its interactive experiences. More than 1,000 ideas and suggestions were received through the museum’s social media platforms from diverse communities, disciplines, and countries, reflecting strong global interest in exploring the future and the opportunities it holds.

Inspired by these contributions, the Museum of the Future has begun developing a renewed narrative, refreshed identity, and a new generation of experiences that explore the scientific, technological, and societal transformations shaping humanity’s future. This new phase marks another milestone in the museum’s journey as it continues to redefine how people engage with the future and the possibilities it presents.

The new experiences currently under development will offer more interactive ways for visitors to explore the opportunities and challenges that will shape the decades ahead. The Museum of the Future will announce further details about this new chapter in the coming months, including the future experiences and programs it will introduce.

Since opening in February 2022, the Museum of the Future has continued to strengthen Dubai’s position as a global hub for future foresight and innovation, serving as a platform that brings together scientists, researchers, innovators, entrepreneurs, and creative thinkers from around the world to explore ideas and technologies that help shape the future of humanity.