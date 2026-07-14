Dubai UAE, du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, is introducing refreshed roaming options for customers travelling during the summer period, making it easier to stay connected wherever their journeys take them.

The updated offering introduces a mix of new weekly roaming bundles, including AED 70 data-only bundle with 5GB, AED 100 combo bundle with 5GB and 50 voice minutes, and an AED 200 combo bundle with 30GB and 300 voice minutes. Customers can subscribe to the new bundles through the du App.

Alongside the new options, du has also enhanced selected existing roaming bundles. Enhancements include doubled voice allowances on selected plans, data upgrades from 2GB to 10GB, and unlimited data on higher-tier bundles, giving customers greater flexibility and a smoother roaming experience while travelling.

Designed to support customers throughout the busy summer travel season, the refreshed roaming options help UAE residents stay connected with family, friends and work wherever they are abroad.

For more information, visit www.du.ae.

About du

du adds life to life with a comprehensive portfolio of mobile, fixed, broadband, entertainment services, and fintech solutions. Through a digital-first approach powered by ultra-reliable fiber and 5G technology, du delivers bespoke solutions leveraging cloud computing, AI-driven analytics, advanced cybersecurity, and IoT integration. As a trusted digital telco enabler spearheading the UAE's digital transformation, we collaborate with a dynamic partner ecosystem to propel industries and society toward operational excellence, shaping a more connected and digitally advanced future across the region.