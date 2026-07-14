Paris, stc group, the Founding and Elite Partner of the Esports World Cup 2026, has embarked on its ongoing strategic partnership for the third consecutive year, reaffirming its commitment to supporting and developing this promising sector. The partnership further cements stc's position as one of the world's leading brands in the global gaming industry, as it continues to build a distinguished presence at this international event to empower the esports sector in Saudi Arabia and beyond.

stc group marked the tournament's launch with a prominent presence from its very first moment, attending the opening ceremony held in the French capital, Paris. This demonstrated the group's determination to be at the heart of the event, highlighting the depth of its partnership and the strength of its commitment to the esports industry. This active presence reflects the group's vision to engage with the sector's most prominent global events and stay closely attuned to the latest developments and competitions bringing together elite players from around the world.

During this year's tournament, hosted in Paris, stc holds naming rights to three venues across the EWC Paris footprint: the stc Arena, a competitive hub hosting VALORANT, League of Legends, Counter-Strike 2, Rocket League, EA FC 26, Overwatch 2, and Call of Duty: Black Ops 7; the stc Player's Lounge; and stc Contenders. Together, these spaces place stc at the center of competition and across the broader fan-fest experience throughout the event.

The strategic partnership extended into the broadcast itself. stc-branded segments — including stc Replay, Yesterday's Highlights, and End of Day Highlights — alongside in-game branded moments and Twitch integrations, ensure stc is woven into how EWC 2026 is watched by a global audience around the world.

Shehanah, stc's gaming character and a symbol of its commitment to the next generation of Saudi players, returned for EWC 2026 with a presence across digital touchpoints including the tournament announcement video, the main video, and content dedicated to founding partners.

The EWC 2026 is currently taking place at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles in Paris, launched on July 7, and running through August 23, bringing together more than 2,000 professional players and 200 clubs from over 100 countries. Participants will go head-to-head across 25 tournaments spanning 24 world-class game titles, competing for the largest prize pool in esports history, valued at more than US$75 million.