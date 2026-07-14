​​​​​​Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) Group honored the performance of its brokerage firms, listed companies, and post-trade service members in 2025 at its Annual Members Recognition Awards. The ceremony celebrated the crucial role they play in supporting Abu Dhabi’s capital markets and the emirate’s position as a premier destination for global capital.

A total of 29 awards were presented at the ceremony, which was held on 13 July alongside the launch of six new single-stock futures on the ADX’s derivatives market. The recognition highlighted the recipients’ achievements and contributions as members of ADX’s ecosystem in 2025.

In 2025, trading value on the exchange increased by 12.6% to 342 billion dirhams, with the trading value of foreign investors recording a 13.8% increase. Institutional investors’ buy and sell activity totaled 600 billion dirhams, marking a 10% increase from 2024. ADX’s market capitalization grew by 4.6% to reach 3.13 trillion dirhams, demonstrating sustained investor confidence and the market’s continued appeal to international investors.

Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group Chief Executive Officer of the ADX Group, said: “Our member firms and listed companies are important partners in the development of our market. Their continued commitment and professionalism support liquidity, strengthen investor confidence, and contribute to Abu Dhabi’s broader economic objectives. Through this recognition, we acknowledge their role in our shared progress.”

The awards recognized market participants across multiple categories, including brokerage performance, market making, liquidity provision, post-trade services, and financial reporting by ADX-listed companies. Together, these contributions have strengthened market liquidity, enhanced investor participation, supported cross-border trading through the Tabadul hub, and contributed to ADX’s overall development as a leading global exchange. Recipients were determined based on a combination of quantitative performance metrics and qualitative assessments aligned with ADX’s strategic priorities.

Market members continue to play an important role in facilitating trading, strengthening liquidity, and expanding investor access to the market. The continued success of the ADX and its partners remains closely aligned with Abu Dhabi’s vision for a diversified and sustainable economy. The collective efforts of member firms and listed companies serve a growing base of more than 1.2 million investors, supporting the development and depth of the market.

The award winners were:

Brokerage and Trading Excellence

Recognizing leading brokerage firms driving market liquidity and investor participation:

International Securities – Top performer in terms of trading value

– Top performer in terms of trading value EFG Hermes UAE – Top performer in terms of number of transactions

– Top performer in terms of number of transactions Arqaam Securities – Top trading value through direct market access (DMA)

– Top trading value through direct market access (DMA) ADIB Securities – Top performer in terms of trading value in ETFs

– Top performer in terms of trading value in ETFs ADS Securities – Top performer in terms of trading value in derivatives

– Top performer in terms of trading value in derivatives BHM Capital Financial Services – Top performer in terms of the number of new trading accounts through electronic channels; SLB liquidity leader

– Top performer in terms of the number of new trading accounts through electronic channels; SLB liquidity leader FAB Securities – Top performer in terms of the number of new investor IDs through electronic channels

Market Making and Liquidity Provision

Highlighting firms enhancing liquidity and market depth:

QMM – (i) Top-performing market maker in terms of trading value on equities, ETFs, and derivatives; (ii) Highest number of companies registered as liquidity providers (co-awarded); (iii) Most active SLB Participant

– (i) Top-performing market maker in terms of trading value on equities, ETFs, and derivatives; (ii) Highest number of companies registered as liquidity providers (co-awarded); (iii) Most active SLB Participant Al Ramz Capital – Highest Number of Registered Companies for Liquidity Provider

Market Infrastructure and Post-Trade Services

Recognizing key institutions supporting the market ecosystem:

Thndr – First remote retail trading member

– First remote retail trading member Emirates NBD Bank – Most active general clearing member

– Most active general clearing member First Abu Dhabi Bank – Top custodian for assets under custody

– Top custodian for assets under custody HSBC Bank Middle East Limited – Leading custodian for new investors onboarding

Tabadul Growth and Cross-Border Activity

Recognizing firms expanding international market connectivity:

International Securities – Top broker by trading value on Tabadul

– Top broker by trading value on Tabadul Al Ramz Capital – Top broker in the number of registered markets on Tabaduls

– Top broker in the number of registered markets on Tabaduls Freedom Finance Global – Highest trading value on the ADX on Tabadul

Individual Trading Excellence

Recognizing outperforming traders:

Mohamed Ahmed El Ayna (International Securities)

(International Securities) Reda Abdel Samea Saleh Ahmed (EFG Hermes UAE)

(EFG Hermes UAE) Mohammad Ahmad Alkhatib (Al Ramz Capital)

Listed Companies – Financial Reporting Efficiency

Recognizing listed companies demonstrating financial reporting efficiency:

Palms Sports (PALMS)

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB)

Sharjah Islamic Bank (SIB)

Ras Al Khaimah National Insurance Co (RAKNIC)

National Bank of Umm Al Qaiwain (NBQ)

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB)

About Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX)

The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) was established on 15 November 2000 pursuant to Local Law No. (3) of 2000, which granted the exchange legal rights with independent financial and administrative status, as well as the necessary supervisory and executive powers necessary to carry out its functions. On 17 March 2020, the ADX was converted from a public entity into a Public Joint Stock Company (PJSC) in accordance with Law No. (8) of 2020.

The ADX Group, a market infrastructure group comprising the exchange (ADX) and its post-trade ecosystem, including its wholly owned subsidiaries AD Depository and AD Clear, was established. Through its integrated and globally aligned business structure, the ADX Group supports efficient, transparent, and resilient capital markets across trading, clearing, settlement, and custody.

The Group provides an efficient and regulated marketplace for the trading of securities, including equities issued by public joint-stock companies, bonds issued by governments and corporations, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and other financial instruments approved by the UAE Capital Market Authority.

The ADX is the second-largest exchange in the Arab region by market capitalization. Its strategy of delivering stable financial performance through diversified revenue streams is aligned with the UAE’s national development agenda, “Towards the Next 50”, which aims to build a sustainable, diversified, and high-value-added economy.

For more information, please contact:

Salama Almarzooqi

Corporate Communication

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX)

Mobile: +971 (50) 602 6038

Email: AlmarzooqiS@adx.ae