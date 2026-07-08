Dubai Supreme Council of Energy is exploring the option of producing sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) from organic waste in the emirate.



The plan was discussed during the Supreme Council’s meeting, a move in line with global efforts to increase the share of SAF blended with conventional jet fuel in the coming years.



The initiative will provide a cleaner option for the aviation sector and reinforce circular economy practices in the emirate.

No additional details about the project were disclosed.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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