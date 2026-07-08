PHOTO
Dubai Supreme Council of Energy is exploring the option of producing sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) from organic waste in the emirate.
The plan was discussed during the Supreme Council’s meeting, a move in line with global efforts to increase the share of SAF blended with conventional jet fuel in the coming years.
The initiative will provide a cleaner option for the aviation sector and reinforce circular economy practices in the emirate.
No additional details about the project were disclosed.
(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)
(anoop.menon@lseg.com)
Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.