Net financing assets grew 7% YTD to AED 281 billion, reflecting sustained financing momentum across the Bank's core business segments.

Revenue growth, disciplined cost management and a low cost of risk supported pre-tax profit of AED 4.3 billion, with pre-tax return on tangible equity at 20%.

Asset quality continued to strengthen, with NPF ratio improving to 2.4% and cost of risk remaining low at 28 bps.

Capital and liquidity remained robust, with CET1 at 13.0%, LCR at 140% and customer deposits reaching AED 327 billion.

UAE - Dubai, DIB (DFM: DIB), the world’s leading Islamic financial group and the largest in the UAE, delivered a resilient H1 2026 performance, reflecting the strength of its diversified franchise and disciplined execution. Gross revenue rose 10% YoY to AED 12.4 billion, while net financing assets expanded by 7% YTD to AED 281 billion and customer deposits reached AED 327 billion. The Bank continued to strengthen its balance sheet with improved asset quality, solid capital ratios and resilient profitability, reinforcing its capacity for sustainable growth.

Key H1 2026 Performance Metrics:

Revenue & Profitability Business Growth Balance Sheet Strength Gross Revenue

AED 12.4 bn

+10% YoY Net Financing Assets & Sukuk Investments

AED 366 bn

+4% YTD NPF Ratio

2.4%

(30) bps YTD Operating Profit

AED 4.8 bn

+6% YoY Customer Deposits

AED 327 bn

+2% YTD CET1 Ratio

13.0%

+70 bps YTD Pre-tax Profit

AED 4.3 bn

+1% YoY Total Assets

AED 423 bn

+2% YTD CAR Ratio

16.1%

+60 bps YTD

H12026 Key Financial Highlights:

Revenue and Profitability:

Gross revenue increased 10% YoY to AED 12.4 billion, supported by sustained growth across funded and non-funded income streams.

Operating profit rose 6% YoY to AED 4.8 billion, supported by revenue growth and continued operating efficiency.

Pre-tax profit reached AED 4.3 billion, with pre-tax return on tangible equity remaining close to 20%, reflecting the resilience of the Bank's earnings profile.

Balance Sheet Growth:

Net financing assets grew 7% YTD to AED 281 billion, supported by healthy demand across both consumer and wholesale banking segments at AED 43 billion in new gross financing during the period.

The continued growth reflects the strength of the Bank's franchise and its ability to support customers across key business segments.

Customer deposits grew 2% YTD to AED 327 billion, supported by sustained customer acquisition momentum and continued growth in CASA balances, which reached AED 112 billion, up more than 1% YTD.

Asset Quality Improvement:

The Bank’s asset quality continued to strengthen, with the NPF ratio improving to 2.4%, down 30 bps YTD.

The Bank’s cost of risk remained contained at 28 bps, further reflecting the resilience and quality of its financing book.

The Cash Coverage Ratio remained healthy at 122%, up 200 bps YTD, while the Total Coverage Ratio remained solid at 158%.

Capital and Liquidity Strength:

DIB maintained a strong capital position, with a Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio (CET1) of 13.0% and Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) of 16.1%, reflecting disciplined capital management and the Bank’s solid internal capital generation capacity.

The Bank continued to maintain solid liquidity buffers, with regulatory liquidity ratios comfortably above requirements, as reflected in an LCR of 140% and NSFR of 105%.

The Bank’s strong funding profile was further supported by growth in customer deposits and CASA balances.

His Excellency Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Shaibani, Director-General of His Highness The Ruler’s Court of Dubai and Chairman of DIB: “The first half of 2026 unfolded in a challenging operating environment, with geopolitical developments, shifting rate expectations and market confidence continuing to shape decision-making across global markets. Against this backdrop, the UAE remained resilient, supported by economic diversification, disciplined policy execution and the depth of its financial system. Dubai’s latest economic data provides a clear example of this resilience, with GDP reaching AED 232 billion in Q1 2026, up 2.4% year-on-year.

For the banking sector, such conditions reinforce the importance of sound governance, balance sheet strength and responsible capital allocation. DIB’s performance in the first half reflects these priorities. Net financing assets grew 7% year-to-date to AED 281 billion, while customer deposits increased 2% year-to-date to AED 327 billion, demonstrating the confidence the Bank continues to command from customers and the market.

The Board remains focused on ensuring that DIB grows with discipline and not merely for scale. In an evolving cycle, preserving asset quality, liquidity and capital strength is as important as expanding the franchise. The Bank’s results show that growth has been delivered on a healthy footing, supported by prudent risk management and a business model anchored in Shariah-compliant banking.

The successful issuance of DIB’s USD 1 billion Additional Tier 1 Sukuk during the period was another important marker of confidence. It reaffirmed the Bank’s access to global capital markets and the strength of its credit profile, while supporting DIB’s capacity to pursue future growth from a position of resilience.

As the UAE continues to advance its economic ambitions and strengthen its global standing, DIB remains committed to supporting this progress. Our priorities remain clear: to preserve the strength of the Bank, support the real economy, deepen customer trust and continue advancing Islamic finance as a competitive and responsible model for modern banking.”

Dr. Adnan Chilwan, Group Chief Executive Officer of DIB:

“DIB delivered a strong first-half performance in 2026, with gross revenue increasing 10% year-on-year to AED 12.4 billion. Growth was supported by both funded and non-funded income streams, reflecting the breadth of earnings across the franchise and continued demand for our Shariah-compliant products and services.

Profitability remained robust. Operating profit rose 6% year-on-year to AED 4.8 billion, supported by revenue growth, disciplined cost management and continued operating efficiency. Pre-tax profit reached AED 4.3 billion, while post-tax profit remained stable at AED 3.7 billion. Pre-tax return on tangible equity remained close to 20%, reflecting the quality of our earnings and our focus on returns, not simply balance sheet growth.

Balance sheet growth was measured and well supported. Net financing assets grew 7% year-to-date to AED 281 billion, driven by sustained financing demand across consumer and wholesale banking. Total assets reached AED 423 billion, while customer deposits increased to AED 327 billion, supported by customer acquisition and growth in CASA balances.

Asset quality continued to improve, an important outcome in the current environment. The non-performing financing ratio improved to 2.4%, cost of risk remained low at 28 bps and cash coverage stood at 122%. These indicators reflect disciplined underwriting, active portfolio management and the quality of the Bank’s financing book as we continue to grow.

Capital and liquidity remained strong, with CET1 at 13.0%, CAR at 16.1%, LCR at 140% and NSFR at 105%. The successful issuance of our USD 1 billion Additional Tier 1 Perpetual Non-Call 6-Year Sukuk further strengthened our capital base and demonstrated investor confidence in DIB’s credit fundamentals and strategy.

Our priorities for the second half are clear. We will continue to grow with discipline, diversify revenues, maintain asset quality and invest in capabilities that improve efficiency and customer service. With a resilient balance sheet and focused strategy, DIB is well placed to continue supporting customers, businesses and the wider economy through Islamic banking solutions that remain relevant, responsible and commercially competitive.”

Business and Strategic Highlights:

Consumer Banking Growth:

Consumer banking maintained strong growth momentum, with the portfolio expanding 12% YTD to AED 86 billion, supported by broad-based demand across financing products.

Personal Finance volumes increased by 30% YoY, taking the portfolio beyond AED 30 billion and reinforcing DIB's leading position in the UAE personal finance market.

Consumer deposits reached AED 91 billion, up 5% YTD, with a healthy CASA mix of 44%, supporting funding stability and balance sheet resilience.

The Bank continued to strengthen its customer franchise through quality-led acquisition and engagement initiatives, with DIB Xtra campaigns supporting deeper primary banking relationships and sustainable franchise growth.

Corporate Banking Growth:

Local and cross-border corporate financing assets reached AED 186 billion, increasing by more than 5% YTD and reflecting sustained demand across corporate and institutional segments.

Corporate deposits increased to AED 213 billion, supported by a diversified funding base, with CASA balances representing 26% of total corporate deposits.

DIB further reinforced its leadership in Islamic capital markets, participating in over USD 20 billion of Sukuk issuances and nearly USD 6 billion of syndicated financings across sovereigns, GREs, corporates and financial institutions.

Digital Banking Progress:

Digital acquisition and engagement reached record levels, with digital banking registrations increasing 16% YoY.

In H1 2026, 83% of new CASA customers were onboarded through digital channels, significantly improving turnaround times while enhancing KYC processing and the overall customer onboarding experience.

Digital adoption remained exceptionally strong, with 55% of customer transactions conducted through the DIB app and 98% of customers transacting digitally during the period.

Treasury Strength:

DIB successfully issued a USD 1 billion Additional Tier 1 Perpetual Non-Call 6-Year Sukuk, attracting strong demand from dedicated Islamic investors and underscoring continued confidence in the Bank’s credit fundamentals and market leadership.

Sustainability-focused Client Platform:

DIB originated AED 3.1 billion of sustainable finance and AED 2.1 billion of sustainability-linked finance YTD.

DIB also launched Green Concierge, a market-leading sustainability platform designed to support clients through advisory partnerships, financing readiness and structuring solutions as they advance their transition agendas.

Financial Review: Income Statement

AED millions H1‘26 H1’25 Change Gross Funded Income 10,235 9,295 10% Non-funded Income 2,204 2,059 7% Gross Revenue 12,439 11,354 10% Depositors’ & Sukuk holders’ profit share (5,644) (4,981) 13% Operating Revenue 6,795 6,373 7% Operating expenses (1,971) (1,807) 9% Operating Profit before impairment losses 4,823 4,565 6% Impairment losses (489) (256) 91% Net profit (before tax) 4,334 4,309 1% Income tax (598) (579) 3% Net profit (after tax) 3,736 3,730 -

Key Ratios (%) H1’26 H1’25 Change Net Profit Margin % 2.4% 2.7% (30 bps) Cost to income ratio % 29.0% 28.4% 60 bps Cost of Risk (CoR) % 0.28% 0.16% 12 bps Return on average assets (before tax) % 2.1% 2.4% (35 bps) Return on tangible equity (before tax) % 20% 21% (134 bps) Return on average assets (after tax) % 1.8% 2.1% (30 bps) Return on tangible equity (after tax) % 17% 18% (119 bps)

Revenue and Earnings Performance:

Gross Revenue growth was supported by a 10% YoY increase in gross funded income to AED 10.2 billion and a 7% YoY increase in non-funded income to AED 2.2 billion.

growth was supported by a 10% YoY increase in gross funded income to AED 10.2 billion and a 7% YoY increase in non-funded income to AED 2.2 billion. Net profit margin stood at 2.4%, moderating by 30 bps YoY and 10 bps QoQ, primarily reflecting the higher funding cost environment across the sector.

stood at 2.4%, moderating by 30 bps YoY and 10 bps QoQ, primarily reflecting the higher funding cost environment across the sector. The cost-to-income ratio remained highly competitive at 29.0%, reflecting disciplined cost management and continued operating efficiency.

remained highly competitive at 29.0%, reflecting disciplined cost management and continued operating efficiency. Profitability remained resilient, with pre-tax profit increasing 1% YoY to AED 4.3 billion and post-tax profit remaining stable at AED 3.7 billion.

Financial Review: Balance Sheet

AED millions Jun ‘26 Dec ‘25 Change Net Financing and Sukuk Investments 366,161 352,644 4% Equities and investment properties 9,732 9,415 3% Other Assets 10,347 11,632 (11%) Due from banks and financial institutions 7,568 5,387 40% Cash & CB Balances 29,362 36,870 (20%) Total Assets 423,170 415,948 2% Customers’ deposits 326,978 320,185 2% Sukuk financing instruments 16,623 25,071 (34%) Due to banks and financial institutions 9,914 1,966 404% Other liabilities 15,764 15,591 1% Total Liabilities 369,280 362,813 2% Shareholder Equity & Reserves 43,286 42,562 2% Tier 1 Sukuk 7,346 7,346 - Non-Controlling interest 3,258 3,228 1% Total Liabilities and Equity 423,169 415,948 2%

Key Ratios (%) Jun ‘26 Dec ‘25 Change Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) 140% 157% (17 pps) Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) 105% 109% (4 pps) Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio (CET1) 13.0% 12.3% +70 bps Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) 16.1% 15.5% +60 bps Non-Performing Financing (NPF) 2.4% 2.7% (30 bps) Cash Coverage 122% 120% 200 bps Total Coverage 158% 160% (200 bps)

Balance Sheet Resilience:

DIB's balance sheet continued to expand during H1 2026, with total assets increasing 2% YTD to AED 423 billion, supported by sustained business momentum across the franchise.

continued to expand during H1 2026, with total assets increasing 2% YTD to AED 423 billion, supported by sustained business momentum across the franchise. Net financing assets grew by a robust 7% YTD to AED 281 billion, supported by healthy demand across consumer and wholesale banking segments with gross new financing of AED 43 billion

grew by a robust 7% YTD to AED 281 billion, supported by healthy demand across consumer and wholesale banking segments with gross new financing of AED 43 billion Customer deposits increased 2% YTD to AED 327 billion, supported by continued customer acquisition and growth in CASA balances.

increased 2% YTD to AED 327 billion, supported by continued customer acquisition and growth in CASA balances. Asset quality continued to improve, with the NPF ratio improving to 2.4% and coverage ratios remaining at healthy levels.

DIB Debt Capital Markets - Deals and transactions in 2026

About DIB:

Established in 1975, DIB is the largest Islamic bank in the UAE by assets and a public joint stock company listed on the Dubai Financial Market. Spearheading the evolution of the global Islamic finance industry, DIB is also the world’s first full service Islamic bank and amongst the largest Islamic banks in the world. With Group assets now exceeding US$110 billion, the group operates with a workforce of around 12,000 employees and more than 540 branches in its vast global network across the Middle East, Asia and Africa. DIB’s ecosystem, spanning across UAE, Pakistan, Turkey, Indonesia, Kenya, Sudan and Bosnia, reaches more than 11 million customers — a reflection of its expanding scale and trusted franchise.

In addition to being the first and largest Islamic bank in the UAE, DIB has a significant international presence as a torchbearer in promoting Shariah-compliant financial services across a number of markets worldwide. The bank has established DIB Pakistan Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary which is the first Islamic bank in Pakistan to offer Priority & Platinum Banking, The launch of Panin Dubai Syariah Bank in Indonesia early marked DIB’s first foray in the Far East, with a stake of nearly 25% stake in the Indonesian bank. Additionally, DIB was given the licence by the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) to operate its subsidiary, DIB Kenya Ltd. DIB has been designated as D-SIB (Domestic Systemically Important Bank) in UAE. The acquisition of Noor Bank has solidified its position as a leading bank in the global Islamic finance industry. Recently, DIB has successfully acquired minority stake of 25% of T.O.M. Group which provides digital banking services in Türkiye.

The bank’s ultimate goal is to make Islamic finance the norm, rather than an alternative to conventional banking worldwide. DIB has won a range of accolades that are testament to these efforts across diversified areas, including retail, corporate and investment banking, as well as CSR and consultancy services. DIB has been named the “Best Islamic Bank” in various prestigious ceremonies marking the bank’s leadership position in the Islamic finance sector. As a progressive Islamic financial institution, DIB embraces the opportunities and challenges associated with integrating sustainability into its business by delivering sustainable products and services and by advancing the green and social composition. 2025 marked DIB’s Golden Jubilee, with a Bold New Vision for the Future to be prepared to meet the challenges ahead and continue building a legacy of success for the years to come.

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DIB

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