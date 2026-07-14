ePointZero takes ownership stakes in critical Utica and Marcellus basin pipeline systems in the largest natural gas production basin in North America.

The acquisition underscores ePointZero’s disciplined approach by investing in high-quality energy infrastructure with resilient, long-term cash flows and demand visibility.

Abu Dhabi, UAE – ePointZero, a global platform focused on specialized energy infrastructure, a subsidiary of 2PointZero Group, today announced the successful closing of its acquisition of Traverse Midstream Partners, LLC (“Traverse”), a portfolio company of The Energy & Minerals Group (“EMG”), a specialized natural resources private equity firm, for USD 2.25 billion in an all-cash transaction. The transaction grants ePointZero minority, non-operated interests in two critical U.S. midstream assets: a 35% stake in the Rover Pipeline and a 25% stake in the Ohio River System (ORS), which are both operated by Energy Transfer, one of the largest and most established midstream operators in the United States.

This milestone transaction represents ePointZero’s first acquisition in U.S. natural gas infrastructure and reinforces its strategy to build a globally diversified portfolio of resilient, cash-generative energy assets underpinned by long-term contracted cash flows. It marks a significant entry into one of the world’s most strategic natural gas markets, positioning ePointZero to capture sustained demand for reliable, lower-carbon energy and deploy capital at scale into high-quality global infrastructure assets. It further reflects the group's accelerated push towards critical infrastructure as energy security intensifies globally.

Commenting on the transaction, HH Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of 2PointZero, said “This acquisition through ePointZero reflects our commitment to investing in the critical infrastructure that underpins global growth. U.S. energy infrastructure offers a compelling entry point through high-quality, strategically located assets, and we see this as the first step in building a scaled, long-term presence in the market connecting capital, partnerships, and opportunity to support rising global demand.”

Mohamed Hesham, CEO of ePointZero, said: “This acquisition represents a landmark transaction for ePointZero in critical energy infrastructure. By securing a significant stake in a premier North American natural gas transportation network, we are not only acquiring stable, long-term yields but are backing a platform that can reliably deliver gas to customers and markets where demand is rapidly growing. This transaction establishes our footprint in the world's most dynamic gas market and creates a strong platform for further strategic expansion in North America. With energy security rising on the agenda of governments and corporates alike, the strategic timing of this transaction demonstrates a deliberate approach to building a portfolio designed to outlast cycles.”

John Raymond, Founder and Executive Chairman of EMG, commented: “Traverse represents the type of high-quality infrastructure platform that EMG seeks to build and scale through rigorous investment. During our ownership, the business established a valuable position in two of the most strategically important natural gas systems in North America, supported by strong fundamentals and growing demand. We are proud of what the Traverse team has accomplished and believe these assets are well positioned for continued success under ePointZero's ownership.”

The acquired assets are located in the Appalachian Basin, the largest natural gas production basin in North America, and one of the world’s most significant sources of supply. Low-cost reserves in the region ensure that production remains competitive across commodity price cycles, supporting sustained high utilization of associated infrastructure. Together, the systems provide essential connectivity between supply basins and key demand centers, enabling the efficient movement of natural gas across major U.S. markets, including LNG export corridors, power generation networks, and industrial hubs. Underpinned by long-term take-or-pay contracts, they are well positioned to deliver reliable, low-cost gas to growing end markets nationwide.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC served as financial advisor for ePointZero. Santander US Capital Markets LLC led the committed financing to ePointZero. Mizuho also provided committed financing to ePointZero.

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP served as legal advisors and Alvarez & Marsal provided financial and tax advisory services to ePointZero

Evercore and Greenhill & Co., a Mizuho affiliate, served as financial advisors for Traverse. Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP and Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP served as legal advisors to Traverse.

About 2PointZero Group

2PointZero Group PJSC is a next-generation investment powerhouse focused on energy and consumer, two multi-trillion-dollar sectors that power everyday life and form the foundation of the new economy. Its AI-enabled, diversified portfolio is built for efficiency, synergy, and compounding returns.

Anchored by market-leading businesses, 2PointZero drives sustainable growth through disciplined capital allocation, operational excellence, and digital integration, creating a resilient platform that delivers sustained performance and long-term value for its shareholders.

For more information, visit www.2PointZero.com

About ePointZero

Founded in Abu Dhabi, ePointZero is a global platform investing in specialized energy infrastructure. The company deploys capital into energy infrastructure that strengthens baseload power capacity and supports industrial growth, including pipelines, power generation, and energy storage assets. Through its operations and holdings, ePointZero plays a central role in enabling systems that power electrification, support rising global demand, and enable the next generation of digital and industrial growth. ePointZero is a subsidiary of 2PointZero Group headquartered in the UAE, strategically positioned in key energy corridors, industrial hubs and high growth markets.

About EMG

The Energy & Minerals Group (EMG) is a specialized natural resource focused private equity firm founded in 2006 with current assets under management (“AUM”) of approximately $12 billion as of December 31, 2025. In addition, EMG’s funds and co-investments have returned approximately $14 billion to Limited Partners to date. EMG targets equity investments of $150 million to $1,000 million across the natural resource industry, which includes the extraction and processing of the critical metals and minerals to facilitate decarbonization as well as upstream and midstream energy.

Media Contacts:

Wassim El Jurdi

2PointZero Group

E: wassim@2PointZero.com

Salma El Baghdadi

Weber Shandwick

E: SElBaghdadi@webershandwick.com