Orange Jordan has signed a cooperation agreement with InvoiceQ Jordan to provide an integrated and user-friendly application that enables corporate customers to seamlessly issue and link all invoices to the National E-Invoicing System in Jordan. This reflects the company’s unwavering commitment to serving its customers and enhancing their experience across various sectors.

This partnership comes in line with government directives and regulations requiring all companies and stores providing services or selling goods to issue and submit invoices through the National E-Invoicing System, supporting national efforts to enhance monitoring and compliance. The application also offers a range of features and benefits, including easy accessibility across mobile phones, tablets, and laptops.

Orange Jordan affirmed that this cooperation is part of its ongoing efforts to advance the Kingdom’s digital landscape by providing smart solutions that eliminate complexities and contribute to improving the quality of life for individuals, institutions, and society. The company also advocates for a technology-driven future, further reinforcing its position as a trusted digital partner and provider of secure solutions that support the growth of the digital economy.

Notably, Orange Ventures announced last year its investment in InvoiceQ Jordan due to the company’s reliable solutions that contribute to automating invoicing and electronic payment processes. InvoiceQ Jordan is also among the startups that benefited from the “BIG by Orange” program at the Orange Digital Center, which supports entrepreneurs in developing their early-stage startups and strengthening the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Jordan.

It is also worth noting that the new agreement also reflects Orange Jordan’s continued commitment to providing companies with secure solutions through its portfolio of cloud services, which ensure high levels of efficiency and protection.

To learn more, please visit our website: www.orange.jo

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan, with around 1,600 employees across nearly 300 shops and locations throughout the Kingdom, strives to provide the best customer experience through an integrated set of digital solutions, including fixed lines, mobile lines, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions, serving more than 5 million customers in Jordan, guided by the company’s values of Caring, Responsible, and Bold.

Orange Jordan is a subsidiary of Orange Global Group, which is present in 26 countries worldwide. The company operates in line with the Group’s strategy and prioritizes community service. In this context, it implements a comprehensive CSR strategy centered on four pillars, including Digital Education, Digital Inclusion, Entrepreneurship, and Climate and Environment.

As a trusted partner, Orange gives everyone the keys to a responsible digital world, which reflects the company’s purpose. Its main driver is its vision to be the true responsible digital leader in Jordan, while continuing its mission of offering the best network and innovative digital solutions, with an unmatched customer experience by empowered Orange teams.

Digital solutions offered by Orange Jordan are comprehensive, serving, in addition to individual customers, businesses and companies through a range of enterprise and corporate sector solutions under its sub-brand, Orange Business.

To learn more, please visit our website: www.orange.jo.

About Orange Group

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with 40.3 billion euros in revenues in 2024 and 124,100 employees worldwide by 30th September 2025, including 68,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 310 million customers worldwide as of 30th September 2025, including 270 million mobile customers and 23 million fixed broadband customers. These figures account for the deconsolidation of certain activities in Spain following the creation of MASORANGE. The Group is present in 26 countries (including non-consolidated countries).

Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA).

For more information, please visit: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com and follow us on X: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.