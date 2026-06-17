King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia: Petromin Energy has opened an integrated energy and mobility station reflecting the company’s direction to evolve traditional fuel stations into comprehensive mobility destinations.

The new station brings together a wide range of services designed to meet the evolving needs of customers, including fuel services, Petromin Express, car wash facilities, a convenience store, ATM, a restaurant, multiple coffee concepts, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure that supports the Kingdom's transition toward sustainable mobility.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by H.E. Amr Al-Dabbagh, Chairman and CEO of Al-Dabbagh Group and Mr. Mazin AlSaleh, Acting Secretary General of the Economic Cities and Special Zones Authority and Eng. Mohanned Kusi Azawi, Chairman of King Abdullah Economic City; along with senior officials and strategic partners.

The opening reflects Petromin Energy's commitment to redefining the customer experience by integrating energy, mobility, retail, and convenience services within a single destination. It also reinforces the company's role in supporting Saudi Arabia's economic development and sustainability ambitions in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

About Petromin Energy:

Petromin Energy, a subsidiary of Petromin, operates a rapidly expanding network of mobility powering stations across Saudi Arabia and Egypt. Designed as one-stop destinations, these centers provide a comprehensive portfolio of services, including high-quality fuels, lubricants, convenience retail, food and coffee offerings, as well as professional carwash facilities. In addition, Petromin Energy integrates EV charging infrastructure and advanced mobility solutions to support the region’s transition toward cleaner and more sustainable energy. The company plays a pivotal role in advancing Petromin’s mission to drive innovation in mobility, while directly contributing to the transformative objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

Learn more at petromin.com