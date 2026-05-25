Amman, Jordan – Equiti Group Limited (Jordan), a JSC-regulated broker and part of Equiti Group, has signed a new three-year agreement with Jordan Tennis Federation, becoming the Official Partner of the Federation from May 2026 through April 2029.

Through the partnership, Equiti will support the Federation’s national and international programmes and events, helping expand the reach of tennis and padel across Jordan while creating stronger connections with local communities and the next generation of athletes.

The collaboration reflects Equiti’s wider commitment to supporting people, communities and youth development across the region. As part of the partnership, Equiti will also receive naming rights to the Federation’s Junior Tennis Initiative (JTI), reinforcing its support for programmes that encourage participation in sport and help young athletes build confidence, develop their skills and access more opportunities both on and off the court.

As tennis and padel continue to grow in popularity across Jordan and the wider region, the partnership brings together two organisations that share a focus on opportunity, participation and long-term impact. Through its support of the Federation, Equiti will continue expanding its presence within the local sporting community while helping support the future development of both sports in Jordan.

Lutfi Shahin, Managing Director of Equiti Group Limited (Jordan), said: “We are extremely proud to launch this three-year strategic partnership with the Jordan Tennis Federation and invest in the next generation of Jordanian athletic talent. At Equiti, we believe sport plays a crucial role in empowering youth,shaping ambition, discipline and future success.”

Khaled J. Naffa', President of the Jordan Tennis Federation, said: "We are delighted to welcome Equiti Group as a strategic partner of the Jordan Tennis Federation. This partnership is far more than a sponsorship; it is an investment in the future of Jordanian sport and in the dreams of our young athletes. Equiti's support will help us provide talented players with the opportunities, resources, and international exposure they need to compete at the highest levels and proudly represent Jordan on the world stage."

The collaboration marks another step in Equiti’s continued investment in local partnerships that support sport, youth engagement and community development.

About Equiti Group Limited (Jordan)

Equiti Group Limited (Jordan) is a JSC-regulated multi-asset broker offering global access to online trading across a range of financial markets. Part of Equiti Group, it provides clients with access to advanced trading technology, competitive pricing and dedicated support.

About the Jordan Tennis Federation

The Jordan Tennis Federation is the governing body for tennis and padel in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. The Federation is dedicated to developing players of all ages and abilities, organising national and international competitions and representing Jordan in regional and global events.