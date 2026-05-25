El Gouna Red Sea, Egypt – El Gouna Red Sea, the vibrant year-round coastal town developed by Orascom Development Egypt has announced the launch of Marina Island by Tuban El Gouna, the most premium island in Tuban. Strategically located in the heart of El Gouna’s central district, Tuban, the development introduces a fully integrated island with a beautiful marina, marking a new milestone in the town’s journey.

Commenting on the launch, Mohamed Amer, CEO of El Gouna and Managing Director at Orascom Development Egypt, said: " El Gouna Red Sea was always built around water. That is not a feature of the town, it is its character. Over 36 years, El Gouna has set the standard for residential living on the Red Sea, and Marina Island is the fullest expression of that yet. This isn't just a residential launch; it is a living, breathing waterfront district with a working marina, curated dining, and architecture that earns its place in the town's design legacy. We have been deliberating about every layer of this project, and what excites me most is that Marina Island completes Tuban as a district while opening a new chapter for El Gouna entirely."

Marina Island by Tuban elevates the concept of island living through the introduction of a fully operational marina, alongside curated retail, and waterfront dining. These elements position the development as a fully integrated lifestyle destination that extends beyond traditional residential offerings.

Designed with a distinct architectural identity, the project reflects El Gouna’s 36-year legacy of collaborating with leading international and regional architects such as Michael Graves, Alfredo Freda, and Shehab Mazhar, shaping a unique and timeless design language across the destination. Offering open-to-sea lagoon access to the sea, Marina Island by Tuban delivers a true island living experience while remaining seamlessly connected to the vibrant center of the district.

Building on the success of previous launches such as Nuba El Gouna, Fanadir Shores and North Bay the town continues to expand its diversified portfolio of lifestyle developments with various upcoming launches, further reinforcing the destination’s commitment to delivering elevated residential experiences, strong investment value with ROI reaching 20% over two years and high rental yields ranging between 6–8%, alongside distinctive community living concepts.

Further enhancing Marina Island’s integrated living experience, El Gouna offers residents seamless experience through its two entities, Orascom Property Management (OPM) and El Gouna Plus. OPM enhances the project’s long-term value through its expertise in rental and property management services, helping homeowners maximize rental returns and achieve sustainable ROI on their units, while El Gouna Plus complements the experience through curated interior design, furniture, and lifestyle solutions, adding a refined and design-driven touch that aligns with Marina Island’s distinct architectural identity and island-inspired living experience.

Positioned within one of El Gouna’s fastest-growing districts, Marina Island presents a compelling opportunity for both investors and homeowners, combining long-term value potential with a distinctive lifestyle offering.