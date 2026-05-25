Dr. Bahaa Salem: New License Supports the Group’s Ambitions to Expand Across Investment and Financial Services

Cairo, Egypt – Al Salem Group has obtained approval from the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) to engage in the activity of holding companies, supporting its plans to expand in establishing companies that issue financial securities and to enhance its investments in the financial services sector.

The newly granted approval enables the Group to broaden its role in establishing investment and financial entities, while also supporting corporations through capital structuring and increasing capital.

This move aligns with Al Salem Holding’s broader strategy to expand its investment portfolio and institutional partnerships, alongside its growing presence across several industries in the Egyptian market.

Highlighting the importance of the new license, Dr. Bahaa Salem, Group President & Vice Chairman of Al-Salem Holding, stated: “Receiving approval from the Financial Regulatory Authority reflects the confidence placed in the Group’s financial strength and its ability to expand in line with the highest governance and compliance standards. It also reinforces our commitment to transparency and regulatory alignment as we continue building an institutional investment platform capable of keeping pace with economic transformation and the evolving financial landscape.”

He added: “This represents another strategic milestone in our plan to strengthen Al-Salem Holding’s position within the investment and financial services sector, particularly as the Egyptian market continues to witness rising demand for more flexible and efficient financing and investment solutions.”

Al Salem Holding operates across several sectors, including real estate development, construction, hospitality, and retail, with investments spanning both Egypt and international markets. The Group’s investments in Egypt currently exceed EGP 50 billion, with additional investments planned over the next five years.

Previous announcements from the Group also outlined plans to expand beyond its real estate investment and financing activities, including studying the establishment of a real estate investment fund, alongside the launch of new urban and commercial developments in the local market.

In line with its long-term vision, Al Salem Holding aims to further expand its pipeline of investment opportunities through institutional financial structuring and direct investment activities, while supporting high-potential businesses and contributing to their growth plans. This direction aligns with the Egyptian government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen private sector participation and attract new investments.

Supporting Egypt’s national direction, the FRA has recently approved licenses for several companies operating in non-banking financial activities, including company incorporation and capital increase services, as part of its wider strategy to support the growth of investment institutions and enhance the efficiency of Egypt’s capital market.