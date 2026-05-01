Riyadh: The Ministry of Interior affirmed that visit visas, regardless of their types or designations, do not permit their holders to perform Hajj, stressing that obtaining an official Hajj permit is a fundamental requirement for performing the pilgrimage.



The ministry urged all to adhere to the regulations governing this year’s Hajj season 1447 AH and to cooperate with the competent authorities to ensure the safety and security of pilgrims, emphasizing that violations of these instructions will result in legal penalties.



The Ministry of Interior also called on the public to promptly report violators by calling 911 in Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and Eastern regions, and 999 in the rest of the Kingdom.