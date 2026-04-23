SHARJAH: The Sharjah Space and Astronomy Hub (SSAH) at the University of Sharjah has released its astronomical calculations for the sighting conditions of the crescent moon marking the start of Dhu al-Hijja 1447 AH, concluding that Wednesday, May 27, 2026, is astronomically projected to be the first day of Eid Al Adha.

According to the centre's technical report, the Day of Arafat, the ninth of Dhu al-Hijja, would fall on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, based on projections that Monday, May 18, 2026, will mark the first day of the month.

The centre's sophisticated calculations indicate that the lunar conjunction will occur at 12:17 a.m. on Sunday, May 17, 2026, corresponding to Dhu al-Qa'da 29, 1447 AH, UAE time. By sunset on that day, the crescent moon will be approximately 18 hours and 39 minutes old and will remain above the horizon for 57 minutes after sunset; a window considered sufficient for naked-eye sighting under clear sky conditions.

Prof. Hamid M.K. Al Naimiy, Director of the Sharjah Space and Astronomy Hub, noted that SSAH has already shared its scientific data with the UAE Fatwa Council to support the council's efforts in moon sighting and in reaching religious rulings grounded in the integration of science and Islamic jurisprudence.

SSAH concluded its report by emphasising that these calculations are intended for scientific and astronomical purposes only, and that the official announcement of the beginning of Hijri months and religious occasions remains the exclusive jurisdiction of the relevant official and religious authorities in the country.