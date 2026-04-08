RIYADH — Saudi Arabia has inaugurated the Black Gold Museum, a new cultural destination that presents the story of oil through a contemporary artistic and human lens.

The museum was launched by the Museums Commission and is located at the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC) in Riyadh.

According to the Commission, the Black Gold Museum reinterprets the history of one of the world’s most prominent natural resources through contemporary art, exploring humanity’s relationship with energy across four immersive chapters.

The museum features a permanent collection of more than 350 artworks created by over 170 Saudi and international artists from more than 30 countries, bringing together major installations, photography, and archival materials that reflect oil’s impact on societies, economies, and daily life.

Among the participating artists are Manal AlDowayan, Ahmed Mater, Muhannad Shono, Mohammad Alfaraj, Ayman Zedani, Doug Aitken, Jimmie Durham, Dennis Hopper, Alfredo Jaar, Renaud Layrac, George Sabra, Pascale Marthine Tayou, and Andy Wauman.

The museum is structured into four interactive sections: “Encounter,” “Dreams,” “Doubts,” and “Visions.”

“Encounter” presents the global story of oil’s discovery and its early uses in the 19th century, highlighting its role in industrialization. “Dreams” explores how oil became a vital resource that reshaped societies and fueled development ambitions. “Doubts” offers a critical reflection on oil’s impact and the complexities of global reliance on it, while “Visions” looks toward the future through dialogue and exploration.

During the inauguration, Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman described the museum as a result of collaboration between the cultural and energy sectors.

He said the project reflects “collaboration between the cultural ecosystem, represented by the Museums Commission, and the energy ecosystem,” adding that it aims to present “an integrated narrative of the history of oil and its impact, which has extended to encompass various aspects of life.”

Minister of Culture Prince Bader bin Abdullah bin Farhan said the museum represents an important step in advancing the Kingdom’s cultural sector and global cultural dialogue.

He said: “The Black Gold Museum marks an important milestone in the arts sector and global cultural discourse. As the first permanent museum dedicated to oil and art, it provides an unprecedented space for reflection and critical thought, and for celebrating the transformative power of culture in shaping our understanding of the world.”

The Museums Commission said the opening underscores its commitment to safeguarding history while fostering new forms of artistic expression.

Unlike traditional science or industry museums, the Black Gold Museum approaches oil through an artistic, cultural, and human perspective, offering visitors a new way to engage with the story of “black gold.”

The museum is housed within KAPSARC’s iconic building, designed by Zaha Hadid, with interiors by DaeWha Kang Design.

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