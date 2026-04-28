MAKKAH — Saudi citizens and expatriates in the Kingdom as well as citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states are permitted to perform Umrah rituals until Dhul Qada 15, corresponding to May 3.

These Umrah pilgrims are exempted from obtaining a Hajj permit to enter Makkah to perform their rituals.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah had set Dhul Qada 1, corresponding to April 19, as the deadline for all pilgrims, who arrived on Umrah visas, to leave the Kingdom, as it coincided with the beginning of the annual Hajj season when Hajj pilgrims from aboard started arriving in Makkah and Madinah.

Taking advantage of the final days for domestic Umrah pilgrims to perform their rituals before Hajj, a large number of Saudi citizens and expatriates throng the Grand Mosque in Makkah these days.

Hotels surrounding the Grand Mosque recorded high occupancy rates due to the large number of people arriving in Makkah from various regions and governorates of Saudi Arabia, especially during the weekend.

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