Manama, Bahrain - Eskan Bank (EB or the “Bank”) has affirmed that its operations and services continue to run normally and efficiently across all channels, reflecting the strength and resilience of Bahrain’s financial sector amid ongoing regional developments.

The Bank confirmed that all banking services remain fully available to customers, supported by robust operational systems and well-established business continuity plans that ensure uninterrupted service delivery. Eskan Bank continues to prioritize customer needs while maintaining high standards of operational stability and service reliability. The Bank reaffirmed that maintaining customer trust and service continuity remains a key priority, as it continues to support the stability and resilience of Bahrain’s financial sector.

The Bank also noted that its digital banking platforms and online services remain fully operational, enabling customers to access a wide range of banking services remotely and complete their transactions seamlessly. Eskan Bank’s continued investment in digital infrastructure and operational systems has further strengthened its ability to provide secure and efficient services across multiple channels, ensuring individuals and businesses can access essential banking services with ease and confidence.

On this occasion, Eskan Bank praised the wise leadership of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, may God protect him, and the continued efforts of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain led by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, in safeguarding the security and stability of the Kingdom. The Bank also commended the dedication of Bahrain’s defense and security authorities in protecting the nation and ensuring the continued functioning of vital sectors.

The Bank also commended the role of the Central Bank of Bahrain in strengthening the resilience and stability of the financial sector through its robust regulatory and supervisory framework, which enables financial institutions to maintain operational readiness and respond effectively to evolving circumstances.

Furthermore, Eskan Bank highlighted the importance of collaboration across the financial sector to ensure preparedness and resilience during changing circumstances. The Bank reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining reliable financial services while supporting Bahrain’s broader economic stability.

Mr. Abdulla Taleb, General Manager at Eskan Bank, stated, “Eskan Bank remains fully committed to ensuring uninterrupted banking services and supporting our customers under all circumstances. Our strong operational framework and business continuity measures enable us to maintain stability and deliver our services efficiently across all channels. We also value the collective efforts across Bahrain’s financial ecosystem, which continue to strengthen the sector’s resilience and stability. Together, we remain focused on serving our customers and supporting the Kingdom’s continued economic stability.”