Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Saudia Cargo has announced an expanded strategic collaboration with the Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) and the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) to introduce new sea to air logistics routes designed to keep cargo moving through Saudi Arabia and onward to global markets. Launched as a sea to air logistics corridor via the Kingdom’s western coast ports, the initiative provides a proactive response to regional developments affecting shipping patterns and international flight schedules, helping safeguard supply chain continuity.

Saudia Cargo will play a central role in shifting inbound maritime shipments into a rapid air bridge, helping shorten overall transit times while offering solutions that balance cost efficiency with speed of delivery. The sea to air logistics corridor supports a more integrated national logistics approach in which seaports and airports operate as complementary, connected entry points, enabling cargo to shift smoothly between modes as conditions evolve.

The first routes have already been activated, beginning with Jeddah Islamic Port, to support business continuity and the redirection of cargo flows when required. ZATCA’s role as a key enabler and regulator is central to the corridor’s effectiveness, linking maritime and air gateways through an integrated transit framework that allows cargo to move under a single customs declaration. This is supported by pre-clearance capabilities and smart inspection controls, enabling containers to move from port berth to airport runway within significantly reduced timeframes and reinforcing the Kingdom’s position as a secure and efficient logistics bridge for international supply chains.

Saudia Cargo reaffirmed its readiness to adapt quickly to changing circumstances, ensuring essential and commercial goods continue to move reliably. By strengthening sea to air connectivity, activating alternative routes, and enabling dependable links across the Kingdom’s entry points, the company aims to protect trade flows and maintain continuity across the supply chain.

About Saudia Cargo:

Saudia Cargo stands as a leading national cargo carrier, headquartered in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Leveraging the strategic advantage of the country's location, it serves as a highly efficient aerial bridge connecting the East and the West, seamlessly bridging continents. Our extensive reach encompasses approximately 100 airport destinations and 250 customer destinations across four continents, establishing us as a pivotal player in the global air cargo industry.

With a legacy spanning over seven decades and a commitment to a 'human-first' approach, Saudia Cargo has consistently upheld its esteemed reputation as one of the world's most dynamic cargo carriers. This reputation is underpinned by a rich history of innovation and resilience.

Our robust alliance with SkyTeam Cargo, the world's largest consortium of air cargo carriers, connects us to an impressive network of 150 freighter destinations in addition to nearly 800 passenger destinations worldwide.

Saudia Cargo's access to a modern fleet of Boeing freighter aircraft expedites the transportation of diverse cargo types, including e-commerce, pharmaceuticals, high-value shipments, hazardous materials, and perishables. The company's enduring dedication to humanity, reliability, and agility has been instrumental in driving its remarkable growth trajectory, which continues to expand significantly.

