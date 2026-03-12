Cairo, Egypt – Emtelaak, Egypt’s first fully licensed digital real estate investment bank regulated by the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA), announced its participation in MIPIM 2026, the world’s leading real estate event, taking place in Cannes, France, from March 10 to 13, 2026.

Emtelaak’s participation aims to present its innovative vision that is redefining real estate investment across the Middle East and Africa. Through a fully integrated digital ecosystem, the company enables investors to access luxury real estate with ease and transparency, turning savers into active investors. Emtelaak also positions itself as a bridge between local and global capital, allowing investors to participate in high-value real estate opportunities in the Egyptian market.

The Emtelaak delegation will be led by Mr. Magdy El-Yamany, Chairman of the Board, who will hold strategic meetings with top international investors, developers, and global operators. The discussions will focus on promising growth opportunities in Egypt’s key sectors, including data centers, hospitality, and luxury residential and commercial projects, highlighting both short- and long-term investment potential.

Commenting on the participation, Mr. El-Yamany said:

"Our participation in MIPIM marks a pivotal step toward global expansion. We do not only offer investment opportunities, but present an innovative model as Egypt’s first fully integrated digital real estate investment bank, combining fintech, prime real estate assets, and strong governance, fully compliant with Islamic finance principles. We aim to build strategic partnerships that enhance growth and expand our impact, inviting global investors to be part of Egypt’s real estate success story."

He added:

"Through Emtelaak’s digital platform, investors can easily buy and trade shares in luxury real estate projects with transparency, reducing risk and accelerating project execution. We believe innovation in real estate investment is not only about technology, but about creating real value for investors and society, and building a sustainable and advanced real estate market that reflects Egypt’s economic strength and promising opportunities."

Emtelaak will also highlight its unique partnership model with “The Prime Developer”, backed by the Uptown 6 October Group, represented by Mr. Moataz Shaarawy, Vice Chairman of the Group. This model offers international operators and investors an integrated solution to enter the Egyptian market, including ready-to-build land, infrastructure, permits, and financing, reducing risk and accelerating execution.

Through its participation at MIPIM, Emtelaak seeks to position Egypt as an attractive international investment destination while offering innovative solutions for partnerships and real estate investment, including financing, permits, and infrastructure for major projects. The company also aims to strengthen trust between local and international investors and open new avenues for growth in Egypt’s real estate sector, with a focus on sustainability and digital innovation.

About Emtelaak:

Emtelaak is Egypt’s first fully licensed digital real estate investment bank regulated by the FRA. It provides services including real estate investment funds, promotion and coverage, and fund management through an integrated ecosystem. Emtelaak aims to develop the sector via an innovative digital platform that allows investors to buy and trade shares in high-value real estate assets easily and transparently, fully compliant with Islamic finance principles.

About MIPIM:

MIPIM is the world’s largest annual real estate exhibition held in Cannes, France, bringing together over 20,000 top real estate and investment leaders from 90 countries, including investors, developers, financial institutions, and government authorities. The event provides a strategic platform to showcase major projects, build partnerships, and access global capital, with participating assets valued at over €4 trillion.