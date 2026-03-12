Manama, Bahrain – Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba), the world’s largest aluminium smelter on one site, held its 16th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Thursday 12 March 2026, via virtual attendance, in accordance with applicable regulations. The meeting was chaired by His Excellency Mr. Khalid Omar Al Rumaihi, Chairman of Alba’s Board and attended by Alba’s Board of Directors, Executive Management, shareholders, and representatives from regulatory authorities.

During the meeting, the shareholders reviewed and approved the minutes of the previous AGM held on 12 March 2025, together with the Board of Directors’ Report on Alba’s business activities and the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2025.

Approvals were given to the distribution of cash dividends to shareholders at Fils 54.06 per share, equivalent to 54.06% of the paid‑up capital, amounting to BD76.5 million (inclusive of the interim dividends of Fils 10.55 per share distributed to the shareholders by 27 August 2025). The final dividend of Fils 43.51 per share will be paid to the shareholders - at the record date of 25 March 2026 - from 08 April 2026. In addition, the shareholders approved and authorised the Board of Directors to declare and pay interim dividends during future financial years, subject to defined conditions relating to profitability, solvency, and external auditor review.

Approvals were also given to the Board of Directors’ total remuneration of BD420,000 for the year ended 31 December 2025 and the transfer of BD142,142,539 to the Retained Earnings. The Report of the Board of Directors for the year-ended 31 December 2025 was approved while the External Auditors’ Report for the Financial Statements for the year-ended 31 December 2025 was reviewed during this meeting. In addition, the 2025 Corporate Governance Report was tabled before the shareholders for approval and Ernst & Young were reappointed as the Company’s External Auditors for 2026.

During the AGM, the shareholders approved the appointment of six Directors by Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Co. B.S.C. ©: HE Khaled Omar Al Rumaihi, Shaikh Isa bin Khalid Al Khalifa, Mr. Omar Syed, Mrs. Roselyne Renel, Mrs. Rasha Sabkar, and Mr. Riccardo Picca; the appointment of one director by Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Ma’aden) - Mr. Ahmed Al Shaikh. In addition, the shareholders elected 3 Directors, Mr. Bruce Cox, Mr. Khaled Al Rowais and Mr. Armando Martinez as independent board Directors for the next term of three years (2026-2029).

As part of the AGM agenda, the shareholders approved the proposed acquisition of 100% of Aluminium Dunkerque Industries France, subject to regulatory approvals. The shareholders further authorised the Board of Directors to execute all related transaction documentation, financing arrangements, and guarantees in connection with the transaction.

Commenting on the occasion, His Excellency Mr. Khalid Omar Al Rumaihi, Chairman of Alba’s Board of Directors, said:

“I take the opportunity to thank the former Board members for their valuable contributions during the last term, a period that reflected Alba’s progress across operational excellence, financial strength, ESG leadership, and the execution of important growth priorities.

I also warmly welcome the new Board members and look forward to working alongside them and the Executive Management team as we advance Alba’s strategic agenda, including the proposed acquisition of Aluminium Dunkerque.This transaction represents a strategic inflection point for Alba, expanding our footprint into Europe and advancing our ambition to build a geographically diversified, low‑carbon aluminium platform.”

About Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba)

[Ticker: ALBH]

A Global Aluminium Leader: At plus-1.623 million metric tonnes per annum (mtpa) (2025), Alba is a world-leading aluminium smelter with a proud 50-year legacy in operational excellence, safety, environmental responsibility, and community development.

Trusted Partner: A cornerstone of the Bahrain’s economy, Alba produces high-quality aluminium, including standard and value-added products, which are exported to over 280 customers globally. With sales’ offices in Europe (Zurich), Asia (Singapore), and a subsidiary in the U.S., Alba is a reliable partner on the world stage. Alba is dually listed on Bahrain Bourse and London Stock Exchange and its shareholders are Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company B.S.C. © (69.38%), Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Ma'aden) (20.62%) and General Public (10%). Alba prioritises the highest quality standards, reflected in its certifications: ISO 9001 (quality), ISO 14001 (environment), ISO 27001 (information security), ISO 45001 (occupational health and safety), and ISO 18788 (security operations management). Additionally, Alba demonstrates its commitment to responsible manufacturing through certifications like IATF 16949 (automotive quality), ISO 22301 (business continuity management), ASI Performance and Chain of Custody Standards, and a top 1% Platinum sustainability rating from EcoVadis.

Pioneering Sustainability: As the first aluminium smelter in the Middle East, Alba is central to Bahrain's thriving downstream aluminium sector, contributing significantly to the Kingdom's GDP. Committed to social responsibility, Alba employs a workforce that is 87% Bahrainis (2024) and invests heavily in employee training and development. Alba also plays a crucial role in the Aluminium Downstream Park, therefore increasing the contribution of non-oil sectors to the GDP of Bahrain. Alba has been recognised for its initiatives to produce Aluminium responsibly through awards such as Top ESG performer in Bahrain by ESG Invest, Safeguard Label from Bureau Veritas and Best Corporate Governance Award by Ethical Boardroom.

Recognised for its environmental practices, social contributions, and corporate governance, Alba launched a comprehensive ESG Roadmap in 2022 focusing on 6 priority areas: (1) Decarbonisation, (2) Green Energy & Aluminium, (3) Circular Economy & Secondary Aluminium, (4) Employee Welfare, (5) Collaboration & Partnership and (6) Transparency, Communications & Due Diligence. Since its inception, Alba has invested into numerous environment, sustainable and socio-economic development projects that have had a positive impact on the society. Alba’s first-of-its-kind US$37.5 million zero-waste Spent Pot Lining Treatment Plant, Power Station 5 Block 4 Project, and the upcoming +6 MW Solar Farm Project are tangible initiatives aligned with Bahrain’s Net Zero Carbon Targets by 2060 led by HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain. Specifically, Alba's PS5 Block 4 is a new 680.9-megawatt (MW) combined-cycle power plant that expands the existing PS5 facility. Block 4 has increased the nameplate capacity of PS5 Complex from 1,800 MW to 2,481 MW and is reducing the Company’s overall GHG emissions intensity ratio by 0.5 tonnes of CO2 per 1 tonne of aluminium produced.

In a significant step towards its ESG goals, particularly its commitment to a circular economy and secondary aluminium, Alba introduced EternAlTM, its new line of low-carbon aluminium products. Launched in May 2024, EternAl offers two product series with multiple variations to meet diverse customer needs: one featuring recycled content, and the other integrating verified in-house carbon offsets.

Safety First, Always: Guided by the motto "Safety First, Safety Always," Alba prioritises the well-being of its employees and contractors. The Company achieved a record-breaking 44 million safe working hours without a lost-time injury in February 2026. The Company has been recognised internationally for its excellent Safety and Health track record with awards such as the RoSPA’s Lifetime President and President Awards (10+ Gold Medal Awards), the British Safety Council’s International Safety Award with Merit along with 5-Star Audit Rating, as well as numerous awards from the National Safety Council (NSC).

Alba Stakeholder Engagement Plan

Alba prioritises open communication with all its stakeholders, including the community, environmental and social groups. Through its Stakeholder Engagement Plan, the Company proactively addresses environmental and social impacts of its operations, outlining clear mitigation controls. Alba also maintains an external Grievance Mechanism accessible through the Code of Conduct, allowing stakeholders and the public to voice concerns and raise issues.

Alba’s External Grievance Mechanism

Alba prioritises ethical conduct and environmental responsibility. Stakeholders, employees, contractors, and the community can confidentially report any potential breaches of Alba's Code of Conduct or raise concerns about environmental and social impacts through the Alba Integrity Line. This independent, multilingual hotline operates 24/7 and is accessible via a toll-free phone number, the company intranet, or the website at www.albasmelter.com.

