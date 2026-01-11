Diriyah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Stemming from the joint announcement made on December 9, 2024, regarding the launch of two Trump-branded developments in Riyadh, Dar Al Arkan in collaboration with Dar Global and The Trump Organization are proud to reveal the first of those landmark projects, The Trump International Golf Club, Wadi Safar, a sprawling 2.6 million square meter site in Wadi Safar, the exclusive masterplan being developed by Diriyah Company.

The site will be home to the Trump International Golf Club, Wadi Safar, a world-class gated community featuring a Trump-branded championship golf course, a luxury Trump hotel, and premium residences overlooking the region’s dramatic wadis and the golf vistas. Trump International Golf Club, Wadi Safar will blend world-class hospitality, architecture, and lifestyle in a setting that pays tribute to the cultural and natural heritage of the Kingdom.

This marks The Trump Organization’s first venture into the Diriyah project and represents an important expansion of its presence in the Kingdom, following successful collaborations with Dar Al Arkan and Dar Global on signature developments across the region. The Trump brand will bring its internationally recognized standards of luxury, service, and design to create a destination that seamlessly blends world-class amenities with Saudi Arabia’s deep cultural roots and natural beauty.

Eric Trump, Executive Vice President of The Trump Organization, said: “We are proud to expand our presence with this landmark development in Wadi Safar. Trump International Golf Club, Wadi Safar will redefine luxury and excellence in the region, setting a new standard that reflects the brand’s enduring commitment to quality, prestige and timeless elegance. We look forward to creating a destination that complements the rich heritage of the region while delivering a global standard of luxury living.”

Yousef Al Shelash, Chairman of Dar Al Arkan, said: “This new project represents a vision to deliver a destination that captures the prestige and the legacy of the Trump brand. With Dar Global leading the development, we are confident this will become a flagship destination not just for Saudi Arabia, but for the world.”

Ziad El Chaar, CEO of Dar Global, added: “Dar Global is proud to collaborate with Diriyah Company and Dar Al Arkan on the development of Trump International Golf Club, Wadi Safar. We have delivered landmark projects across Europe and the GCC in partnership with globally recognized luxury brands. Bringing this experience to the Diriyah project, we will deliver a destination that combines heritage, elegance, and world-class standards, making Trump International Golf Club, Wadi Safar a truly iconic address.”

Located just outside Riyadh, Wadi Safar in Diriyah is one of the Kingdom’s most picturesque and strategically significant areas, envisioned as a luxury enclave that complements the broader Diriyah master plan, an essential component of Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia’s roadmap to diversifying its economy and elevating its global profile.

Disclaimer: Trump International Golf Club, Diriyah is not owned, developed or sold by The Trump Organization or any of their current or former principals or affiliates. Dar Global PLC, the owner and developer of the property, uses the “Trump” name and mark under license, which license may be terminated or revoked according to its terms.

About The Trump Organization

For more than four decades, The Trump Organization has set new standards of excellence in luxury real estate development representing the highest level of excellence in Five Star Luxury Hotels, Championship Golf Courses, Global Realty Services, Residential & Commercial Buildings, Property Management, Entertainment, Dining, Retail and more. With this enduring commitment, The Trump Organization is recognized as the preeminent developer of some of the most valuable and prized luxury real estate assets in the world.

https://www.trump.com/trump-international-realty

About Dar Al Arkan

Dar Al Arkan is the real estate development arm of Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Company, a 29-year-old public shareholding company listed on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul). Headquartered in Riyadh, Dar Al Arkan today is the largest developer in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and focuses on developing elegantly designed residences and thriving commercial centres in central locations within the country. With a proven track record of delivering 15,300 residential units and over 500,000 square metres of commercial space, Dar Al Arkan Properties is steadfastly expanding its portfolio across the Kingdom. www.daralarkan.com

About Dar Global

DarGlobal PLC is an international real estate developer specializing in exclusive luxury developments across the world’s most coveted cosmopolitan cities.

Catering to global citizens seeking prime investments, second homes, and luxury living, DarGlobal transforms real estate into economic catalysts, unlocking opportunities for both investors and the countries it enters.

DarGlobal has partnered with over 10 world-renowned luxury brands, including Trump Organization, Aston Martin, Automobili Lamborghini, Fendi, ELIE SAAB, Marriott Residences, Missoni, Mouawad, Pagani Automobili, and W Hotels. These collaborations offer unique investment opportunities in global cities, providing both wealth growth and protection.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, DarGlobal goes beyond property development, it drives economic transformation by attracting international clients and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). By injecting capital, confidence, and industry expertise, DarGlobal enhances local infrastructure while elevating the global appeal of each destination.

With a presence in 14 international cities across 9 countries, DarGlobal’s portfolio, encompassing 4200 units completed and under construction, spans the United Kingdom, Spain, Greece, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman, and Qatar. The company is also expanding into world-class hospitality, developing luxury hotels in Dubai, the Maldives, and Oman.

To support its international clientele, DarGlobal has sales and customer service offices in New York, London, Marbella, Athens, Dubai, Jeddah, Riyadh, Muscat, and Doha.

About Diriyah Company

Diriyah Company was launched in 2023 and joined the Public Investment Fund’s (PIF) portfolio of giga-projects. The Company is responsible for developing the Diriyah project, the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its foremost historical, cultural, and lifestyle destination. A dynamic mixed-use developer, Diriyah Company is redefining urban planning to develop Diriyah, “The City of Earth”, while adhering to the highest design, development, and preservation standards. The company ensures Diriyah’s cultural landmarks are complemented by world-class retail offerings, fine-dining experiences, and leading hospitality brands.

As a PIF company, its mission focuses on opportunities in development, hospitality, investment, retail, and office leasing, along with strategic asset management, underscoring the commitment to ensuring successful business outcomes and sustainable growth under the strategic direction of Vision 2030. The Diriyah Company actively forges long-term partnerships to realize its vision of establishing Diriyah as one of the world’s greatest gathering places.

About Wadi Safar

Built upon the rich legacy of the past, and bold vision shaping its future is Wadi Safar - a globally peerless, one-of-a-kind, ultra-exclusive destination. Its land, which will be some of the most prized in the world, will house the estates of Saudi Arabia’s most influential. The world-class hospitality and lifestyle assets, which include a Greg Norman signature Golf Course and the Golf Cub in Wadi Safar, the Equestrian & Polo Club, 3 lifestyle hubs including retail outlets and mosques, 8 ultra luxury hotels including Aman, Oberoi, Six Senses, and more, complemented by parks and open spaces, and 42 kilometers of trails - will help attract luxury leisure travelers from around the world.

