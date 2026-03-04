Abu Dhabi, UAE: In response to current regional developments and the resulting disruption to travel, Etihad Rail, in coordination with and under the direct supervision of the Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre Abu Dhabi (ADCMC), operated exceptional services between Al Ghuwaifat Station in the Al Dhafra region and Al Faya Station in Abu Dhabi. These services enabled the safe and efficient transport of more than 350 passengers, prior to the official launch of the passenger rail service.

The operation supported a coordinated transfer process following the temporary suspension of certain flight services. It was carried out in cooperation with the competent authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, enhancing procedural integration and expediting implementation in line with the highest standards of safety and operational discipline. This formed part of a structured national response to evolving regional developments.

The service was delivered through a structured and carefully managed mechanism, with the immediate activation of approved safety protocols and emergency plans to ensure smooth and secure operations. The necessary technical and human resources were allocated accordingly, maintaining continuity of performance without any disruption to freight services across the national railway network. Freight operations continued as scheduled and in line with the relevant official directives.

His Excellency Matar Saeed Al Nuaimi, Director General of the Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre Abu Dhabi (ADCMC), stated that this step demonstrates the ability of the national ecosystem to respond swiftly to regional developments. It reflects the strategic importance of the UAE’s national railway network and its high levels of efficiency, reliability and operational readiness under varying conditions.

H.E. added: “The operation of the passenger service prior to its official launch demonstrates a high degree of institutional flexibility, based on the effective redeployment of available capabilities to address societal priorities, without compromising long-term operational plans or the UAE’s logistical security. It confirms the national ecosystem’s capacity to take timely and well-considered operational decisions, grounded in real-time risk assessments in light of current circumstances.”

Eng. Mohammed Al Shehhi, Chief Projects Officer at Etihad Rail, said “We are proud to operate these passenger services as an exceptional response to the current regional situation and in line with the directives of our leadership to strengthen national efforts aimed at ensuring the stability of nationals and residents in the UAE. This step reflects the technical and operational readiness of the national railway network, the flexibility of its operating systems, and the competence of the national workforce, which delivered the services with a high degree of efficiency and adaptability, without affecting other logistical operations across the network. In our commitment to facilitating the movement of individuals, we have scheduled a number of additional services. Operations will continue as required, in close coordination with the competent authorities, until air traffic resumes and flights return to their regular schedules.”

The exceptional operation confirms that Abu Dhabi’s response framework functions through a proactive model grounded in institutional integration and the rapid activation of alternatives when required. It demonstrates the UAE’s ability to manage the implications of current regional developments with efficiency and stability, while maintaining the continuity of vital services and reinforcing confidence in the resilience of national infrastructure and its preparedness across a range of scenarios.

About ADCMC:

The Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre Abu Dhabi (ADCMC), established under Law No. 22 of 2019, issued by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, aims to significantly boost the Emirate’s preparedness for emergencies, crises and disasters.

The Centre has devised plans, strategies and policies for disaster, emergency and crises management. It carries out studies, field trips, audits and evaluations to ensure that organisations are prepared to face challenges and recover immediately. The Centre further focusses on improving coordination and knowledge exchange with relevant authorities and stakeholders. The key objective is to improve Abu Dhabi’s capabilities to effectively handle crises and emergencies.

Vision:

Reinforcing crisis readiness.

Mission:

We Strive to develop Abu Dhabi’s emergencies and crises management ecosystem through joint coordination to build and develop capabilities and leveraging leading technologies.

Strategic Priorities:

Ensured readiness of Emirate of Abu Dhabi in emergencies and crises

Strong stakeholders’ coordination and raising awareness

Elevated ADCMC internal capabilities

