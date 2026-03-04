MUSCAT; Dhofar Islamic - The Islamic Banking Window of Bank Dhofar- has announced the launch of a new promotional campaign during the holy month of Ramadan aimed at making car ownership more accessible through its Shariah-compliant car financing solutions. Featuring a highly competitive profit rate starting from 3.49%, the campaign combines ethical financing principles with simplified and fast processing to deliver greater value and convenience to customers.

Running throughout Ramadan, the campaign is open to both new and existing customers and is designed to stimulate car financing demand during the festive season a time often associated with major family purchases and financial planning. By introducing an attractive and transparent offer, Dhofar Islamic seeks to help customers meet their mobility needs while remaining aligned with Islamic financial principles.

The campaign underscores Dhofar Islamic’s commitment to providing customer-centric, Shariah-compliant financial solutions that are competitive, accessible, and easy to obtain. With streamlined approval processes and dedicated customer support, applicants can expect a smooth financing journey from application to vehicle purchase.

Commenting on the campaign, Bilal Faiz Al Raiis , AGM & Head of Retail Banking emphasized that Ramadan is a season of reflection, generosity, and thoughtful decision-making, making it an ideal period to support customers with responsible and value-driven financing options. The promotional offer is structured to reduce financial strain while enabling customers to secure reliable transportation for their families and businesses.

Beyond driving short-term sales, the initiative forms part of Dhofar Islamic’s broader strategy to strengthen its position as a leading Shariah-compliant financial institution in Oman. By highlighting the competitiveness and appeal of its financing portfolio, the bank aims to deepen relationships with existing clients while attracting a new segment of customers seeking ethical and convenient banking solutions.

Dhofar Islamic’s car financing portfolio is known for its transparent structures, flexible tenors, and strict adherence to Shariah guidelines, offering customers peace of mind alongside financial flexibility. The Ramadan campaign builds on these strengths, reinforcing the bank’s reputation for delivering solutions that balance faith-based values with modern banking needs.

Customers are encouraged to visit the bank’s website or contact their nearest branch to learn more about the campaign and explore the benefits available during the promotional period.